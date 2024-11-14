Ben & Jerry's Owner Unilever Silenced Support for Palestinians, Threatened to Fire Its Leaders: Lawsuit
"Ben & Jerry's has on four occasions attempted to publicly speak out in support of peace and human rights."
Ben & Jerry's has filed a lawsuit against parent company Unilever, accusing it of attempting to suppress the ice-cream brand's support for Palestinian refugees amid the conflict in Gaza.
The lawsuit claims Unilever threatened to dismantle Ben & Jerry's independent board and sue its directors to prevent the company from publicly supporting peace efforts and Palestinian rights.
Ben & Jerry's has sought to advocate for a ceasefire, safe passage for Palestinian refugees to Britain, and a halt to U.S. military aid to Israel. "Unilever has silenced each of these efforts," Ben & Jerry's board stated in the suit. The complaint alleges that Unilever violated a 2022 settlement requiring it to respect Ben & Jerry's autonomy on social issues.
"We reject the claims made by B&J's social mission board, and we will defend our case very strongly," said a spokesperson for Unilever, which has faced past tensions with Ben & Jerry's over social issues.
The lawsuit underscores Ben & Jerry's commitment to its human rights mission, a core part of its identity since its founding in 1978.
Originally published by Latin Times.
