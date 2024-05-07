Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Monday that he will seek a fourth term in the Senate this year, rejecting rumors that he might retire.

If the 82-year-old Vermont independent succeeds in his re-election attempt, he will continue for another six years in the chamber.

"I have been, and will be if reelected, in a strong position to provide the kind of help Vermonters need in these difficult times," Sanders said in a video announcing his intent to seek his seat again.

Sanders is currently the chair of the Senate's top healthcare committee. Having served as a Democratic congressman for 16 years, Sanders continues to caucus with the Democratic Party.

He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, but decided to offer support to President Joe Biden's re-election this year. The two-time presidential candidate's announcement comes at a time when the Democratic Party is anxious about the advancing age of its top leaders.

The party is also negotiating a growing divide over the Gaza conflict.

Sanders has not hesitated to voice his disapproval of Biden's approach to the U.S.-Israel relationship, despite his support for many aspects of the president's domestic policies. He is calling for an immediate end to the Gaza conflict, followed by humanitarian aid. The senator is also demanding an end to financial support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I very strongly disagree with Biden in terms of the war in Gaza," Sanders told the Associated Press. He also said that Donald Trump, in his view, is "the most dangerous president, has been the most dangerous president in American history."

Sanders said his bid to return to the Senate is driven by concerns about the future of democracy in the U.S., adding that the 2024 election will be "the most consequential election in our lifetimes."

"Will the United States continue to even function as a democracy, or will we move to an authoritarian form of government?" he asked.

Sanders raised doubts about the ability of the country to address what he termed as "unprecedented levels of income and wealth inequality" and whether it can establish a government that serves the interests of all citizens, rather than supporting a political system dominated by wealthy campaign donors.