Naples, Florida, has been named the best city to retire in 2025 in a new report.

The ranking, released by by U.S. News & World Report this week, evaluated U.S. cities based on factors affecting retirees, including happiness, affordability, healthcare quality and tax considerations.

Florida dominated the top 10, securing three spots, with Naples and Sarasota leading the way.

The rankings reflect growing interest in retirement destinations that balance quality of life and financial feasibility. Naples stood out for its sunny weather, cultural attractions, and low crime rates, which contributed to its high happiness score.

The city's extensive health care options and favorable tax policies also appealed to retirees seeking a comfortable lifestyle.

U.S. News used a weighted scoring system to evaluate retirement destinations, focusing on six main categories. Happiness was the most significant factor, making up 27% of the score. Analysts considered crime rates, air quality, and overall well-being in this metric.

Affordability followed closely at 25%, including the cost of living and housing expenses. Healthcare quality accounted for 15%, relying on data from U.S. News's Best Hospitals rankings. Tax policies, desirability, and job market potential rounded out the scoring, offering a comprehensive view of each city's appeal.

While Florida retained its status as a retiree haven, cities outside the Sunshine State also garnered attention.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, ranked second, praised for its affordability and mild climate.

New York City, despite its high cost of living, secured third place due to its unmatched cultural offerings and top-tier healthcare facilities.

Other notable mentions included Boise, Idaho, which appealed to retirees with its outdoor recreation and community feel, and Huntsville, Alabama, which stood out for its affordability and strong job market.R

aleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina also earned spots, offering a blend of Southern charm and modern amenities.

In smaller cities like Fort Wayne, Indiana, retirees benefit from affordable housing and a slower pace of life. Meanwhile, Jacksonville combines affordability with Florida's coastal allure, making it a versatile option.