KEY POINTS Stray Kids is one of the performers at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The eight-member K-Pop boy group had the broadcast premiere of its song "S-Class"

Stray Kids' "S-Class" was announced as the winner of the Best K-Pop category

Fourth-generation K-Pop boy group Stray Kids performed and took home its first MTV Video Music Awards win for its song "S-Class."

During the group's live performance of "S-Class" at the MTV VMAs stage, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seen enjoying and vibing to Stray Kids. In a video uploaded by a Stray Kids' fan account, @staysday6, the multi-awarded singer had her mouth open and in awe while watching Stray Kids perform.

In some parts of the video, Taylor was bopping her head and clapping for Stray Kids.

The video has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, garnering over 3.1 million video views, 106,600 hearts, 10,000 bookmarks and 41,800 retweets.

In a separate video, Taylor was seen giving Stray Kids a standing ovation and a round of applause at the end of the group's performance.

Taylor swift reaction to straykids s-class performance , she also stood up & clapped after the performance ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LLaoYb8AN9 — ID 🤩 (@multistanid) September 13, 2023

According to Billboard, Stray Kids' "S-Class" live performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs was the song's broadcast premiere.

A live recording of Stray Kids' performance at the VMAs was uploaded Wednesday on MTV's YouTube channel and has since gained over 1.8 million views.

Performing at this year's MTV VMAs makes Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) the only K-Pop artists to perform at the awards show next to BTS and BLACKPINK.

Stray Kids was included in the previously announced first batch of VMA performers alongside American pop veteran Demi Lovato, Colombian superstar Karol G and Italian rock band Måneskin.

TXT and Stray Kids will join BTS and BLACKPINK as the only kpop groups that performed at the VMAs. pic.twitter.com/y8tz7SmFz5 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) August 31, 2023

Aside from being an MTV VMAs performer, Stray Kids was an MTV VMAs winner too. The group took home the Best K-Pop award, beating "Girls" by aespa, "Pink Venom" by BLACKPINK, "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY, "Super" by SEVENTEEN and "Sugar Rush Ride" by TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).

Stray Kids' "S-Class" was announced as the winner by sisters and social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. As though they couldn't believe what they heard, the eight-member group paused before leaving their seats to receive their award.

Bang Chan, Stray Kids' leader, and his bandmate Felix gave their acceptance speech.

"Hello, we are Stray Kids. First of all, we'd like to thank, you know, the VMAs for inviting us. We've been making our music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us," said Bang Chan.

"We just want to thank our label JYP Division One, Republic Records and our fans, our STAYs, for being so supportive. We have so much to show you guys, so please look forward to the future," his bandmate Felix added.

Aside from expressing their gratitude, they shared that they have more to show as a group that STAYs can look forward to in the future.

Listen to Stray Kids' "S-Class" on Spotify or watch its music video here: