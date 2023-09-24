KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Rosé and Taylor Swift were previously spotted leaving a recording studio in New York

The sighting made fans speculate that Rosé and Taylor Swift could be collaborating

Rosé was at Incheon International Airport Saturday to catch a flight to Paris, France

BLACKPINK's Rosé personally addressed the rumor about a collaboration between her and American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift when her fansite asked her about it at the airport.

In a clip uploaded by @record211 on X, formerly Twitter, the fansite's admin directly asked the 26-year-old Korean-Kiwi singer about different things, including her mosquito bite and the rumors about a collaboration between her and Taylor Swift.

Rosé cleared the speculations and said, "I think it was just a party that we had amongst ourselves. But the wrong news got out."

réc : what album listening party was it (in NYC with Taylor Swift) #ROSÉ : that was a wrong info... it was just a party held among us. 👀#블랙핑크 #로제 @BLACKPINK



Earlier this month, the two artists were spotted leaving the Electric Lady Studios, a recording studio in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Because of the photos and videos of their sighting at the recording studio, some fans and netizens speculated that a Rosé and Taylor Swift collaboration could be in the works.

However, the speculations were shortly debunked by the South Korean media outlet Newsen, reporting that a music industry representative told them that Rosé was just attending a party and was not collaborating with Taylor Swift.

Aside from Rosé, other artists reportedly in attendance at the party included Hayley Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevigne, Gracie Abrams, Sadie Sink, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, per Allkpop.

Rosé was spotted leaving Incheon International Airport on Saturday morning to attend an overseas brand promotion in Paris, France, per Newsen TV.

The BLACKPINK member, alongside her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, just finished their group's "Born Pink" finale concerts in Seoul on Sept. 16 and 17.

In other news, Rosé recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her collaboration with Tiffany & Co. for its Tiffany lock campaign.

Rosé is featured in Tiffany & Co.'s new Tiffany lock campaign alongside BTS' Jimin, English actress Florence Pugh and Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram.

According to a statement by Tiffany's executive vice president of product and communication, Alexandre Arnault, their house ambassadors will showcase the new designs in a campaign anchored in the idea of love, per Billboard.

Tiffany announced that starting from August 1, it will launch a joint necklace with #ROSÉ on its China official website

¥26600

18K rose gold set with pink sapphires

Size：small

18 inches long

Total gemstone weight 0.14 carats#TiffanyxROSÉ @TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/V4C4BnQEuS — ROSE朴彩英_BLACKPINK (@roseschinafan) August 2, 2023

First launched in the Chinese market, the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition Small Necklace, currently selling for 26,600 Chinese Yuan (~$3,725) on Tiffany & Co.'s official website in China, is an 18k rose gold necklace set with pink sapphires.

Based on the description on the website, the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ joint model's pink sapphires symbolize the infinite power of love.

"Pink, one of the rarest colors in sapphire, is perfectly compatible with the inner power of the Lock series and the artistic inspiration of this international superstar," according to Tiffany & Co.

The Tiffany Lock ROSÉ joint model can be worn alone or paired with other pieces included in the Tiffany Lock collection.