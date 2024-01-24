Leaving pet hair unchecked can turn any home into a furry landscape; therefore, finding the right vacuum cleaner is imperative. As pet owners, we understand the struggle of keeping up with the constant shedding and the mess it leaves behind. Thankfully, the best vacuums for pet hair not only make the cleanup process a breeze, but also cater to all your household needs.

If you're tired of the constant struggle against pet hair, our comprehensive guide highlights the top-performing vacuums that make keeping your home clean a pet-friendly delight. From battling stubborn cat and dog hair to handling tracked-in debris and spilled kibble, these vacuums go above and beyond.

Vacuum cleaners designed for pet hair feature special bristles and filters to effectively handle fur and dander. They also often include accessories for targeted cleaning on surfaces frequented by pets, making them essential tools for pet owners seeking a clean and hair-free home.

Best vacuum cleaner for pet hair

The LG A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum offers powerful and long-lasting suction with its Smart Inverter Motor. Its cordless design, coupled with two quick-release batteries, enables simultaneous cleaning and charging. The Kompressor Technology compresses debris in the bin for more capacity and easy emptying. With a 5-step filtration system, this vacuum efficiently tackles dust and pet hair on both carpets and hard floors. Weighing only 5.95 pounds, the LG A9 combines lightweight convenience with strong performance.

The BISSELL 2254 CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum + Replacement Filter bundle boasts a 4.7-star rating. Featuring automatic cord rewind, swivel steering, and a washable filter, it excels at pet hair pickup with scatter-free technology. The 27' power cord ensures easy storage. Priced from $162.99, it supports the BISSELL Pet Foundation's mission to save homeless pets.

The Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum offers versatile cleaning with lift-away functionality, letting you detach the pod for floor-to-ceiling cleaning. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens. Advanced swivel steering facilitates easy maneuvering, while LED headlights reveal hidden debris. With high customer ratings for suction power, versatility, and hair cleanup, it's a comprehensive solution for a tidy home.

The best robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair

Robot vacuum cleaner is a real boon for pet owners. These automated devices offer a hassle-free and efficient solution to the daily challenge of pet hair. Providing consistent cleaning between manual vacuuming sessions, they excel in versatility, effective filtration, and hands-free operation. With their compact design and customized cleaning paths, these robotic assistants become indispensable tools for pet owners looking for an effortless way to maintain a fur-free home.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is a cutting-edge robot vacuum designed to revolutionize your cleaning experience. With 10x suction power, this smart device excels in tackling pet hair, while its Smart Mapping technology ensures efficient navigation. The vacuum is Wi-Fi-connected and compatible with Alexa, allowing seamless control through voice commands. Its automatic dirt disposal feature adds a new level of convenience, and the sleek black design complements any home decor. Compact in size, with dimensions of 13.34"L x 13.34" W x 3.63"H, the iRobot Roomba i7+ combines power and intelligence for superior cleaning performance.

The eufy RoboVac 30C MAX redefines cleaning with its 2.85" slim design and powerful 2000 Pa suction. Controlled effortlessly through the eufy Clean app, Alexa, or the Google Assistant, it adapts to your needs. BoostIQ Technology ensures deep cleaning by automatically adjusting suction strength. Dual-Hall Sensors detect Boundary Strips, limiting cleaning to specified areas. Note: Ensure a 2.4GHz router for optimal performance, as the RoboVac does not support the 5GHz frequency band.

The Dreame L20 Ultra is a revolutionary robot vacuum and mop that takes cleaning to new heights. With advanced features like in-depth edge cleaning, a powerful Vormax Suction System, and a fully automatic base station, it delivers a thorough and efficient cleaning experience. Pathfinder Smart Navigation, AI Action, and 3D Structured Light Obstacle Avoidance System ensure intelligent and comprehensive automatic cleaning. This device, bearing the trademarks "DREAME" and "DREAMETECH," reflects innovation and excellence.

The Roborock S6 Pure boasts advanced features like adaptive routing, intense 2000Pa suction, and selective room cleaning. Its impressive battery life, up to 3 hours in Quiet mode, and integrated mopping simplify cleaning. With virtual barriers, easy maintenance, and 14 sensors, including carpet pressurization, it's a smart and efficient robotic vacuum for a thorough and quiet home cleaning experience.

Effortless clean-up

Conquering pet hair challenges requires effective vacuums. Traditional options, designed with powerful suction and specialized features, combat shedding on various surfaces. Alternatively, automated robot vacuums offer a hands-free approach, adapting to homes for efficient pet hair removal. The choice between traditional and robotic vacuums depends on personal preferences for maintaining a clean and pet-friendly living space.