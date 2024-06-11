The Biden administration is poised to introduce a significant policy change aimed at alleviating the financial strain faced by millions of Americans due to medical debt.

As per ABC News, the proposed rule, set to be announced by Vice President Kamala Harris and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra, seeks to ban medical debt from credit reports entirely.

This move comes amid growing concerns about rising costs, a pivotal issue for voters in the upcoming election, as highlighted in the NBC News report.

Medical debt has long been a pervasive issue in the U.S., affecting millions of individuals and families. ABC News notes that despite efforts by some major credit reporting agencies to reduce the impact of medical debt on credit scores, many Americans still face significant financial hurdles due to unpaid medical bills. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra emphasizes the lack of predictive value of medical debt on credit reports, stating that it unfairly penalizes individuals for expenses that do not accurately reflect their ability to manage other types of loans.

Vice President Kamala Harris, according to NBC News, asserts that the proposed rule would have a significant impact on Americans' financial health. The rule is projected to raise affected individuals' credit scores by an average of 20 points, potentially enabling them to qualify for better loan terms and financial products. Additionally, the proposal could lead to the approval of approximately 22,000 additional mortgages each year, providing greater access to homeownership for many Americans.

While the proposed rule has garnered support for its potential to improve financial outcomes for individuals burdened by medical debt, there are also concerns about its long-term implications. Critics caution that hospitals and healthcare providers may respond by implementing stricter payment policies, potentially exacerbating financial challenges for low-income patients. However, supporters argue that it is a necessary step toward addressing the inequities in the credit reporting system and providing relief to those burdened by medical debt.

The proposed rule will undergo a public comment period until Aug. 12, 2024, according to NBC News. Following the comment period, the CFPB will review feedback from stakeholders before finalizing the rule, which could go into effect as early as next year.