The Biden administration has approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, including 291 Altius-600M unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with warheads and 720 Switchblade drones, amidst heightened tensions with China.

According to The Hill, the State Department's announcement on Tuesday underscores U.S. support for Taiwan's defense capabilities in the face of Beijing's territorial claims.

This decision is aimed at bolstering Taiwan's military modernization efforts and maintaining its defensive readiness, ABC News reported. The State Department stated that the sale aligns with U.S. national interests and contributes to stability in the region.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, as reported by The Hill, expressed appreciation during a press conference in Taipei, emphasizing the crucial role of such arms sales in upholding peace across the Taiwan Strait. Lai reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities through both acquisitions and domestic initiatives, underscoring the island's determination to safeguard its security amid regional uncertainties.

The move reflects longstanding U.S. policy to support Taiwan against potential aggression from China, despite ongoing efforts by both nations to improve bilateral relations in other areas. However, The Hill notes that China is expected to strongly condemn the arms sale, viewing it as provocative and detrimental to regional stability.

As reported, China has responded to the sale by increasing military maneuvers near Taiwan, including conducting exercises involving fighter jets and naval vessels. Beijing has criticized Taiwan's leadership for seeking closer ties with the U.S., seeing such actions as provocative and destabilizing.

In response to these developments, Taiwan's defense ministry, according to The Hill, has called for restraint from Beijing and advocated for peaceful dialogue to address differences. Taiwan hopes that China will refrain from aggressive military actions around its territory, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The arms sale underscores broader U.S. commitments to its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific amid China's growing assertiveness, as noted by ABC News. It reflects bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress for strengthening Taiwan's security and stability amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.