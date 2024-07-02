President Joe Biden's campaign, together with the Democratic National Committee, revealed that they raised $264 million in the second quarter, an amount that could help in calming the anxiety within the party in the wake of the president's dismal debate performance last week.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported the total and gave a breakdown. The campaign collected $127 million in June and took in more than $33 million since the night of the June 27 debate. It has $240 million cash on hand, up from the $212 million it reportedly had last month.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the campaign manager for Biden, referred to the total amount raised as "a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the president."

The totals were revealed after a number of Democrats questioned whether the president could still come out victorious in the November elections given his stuttering and disjointed responses. The debate performance has certainly caused anxiety among some Democrats, and the Biden campaign is still scrambling to quell the doubts among members.

During the debate, Biden's often raspy voice would trail off or give confusing answers. Since the debate, a number of the top leaders of the Biden campaign have advocated for patience among donors. Despite the performance of Biden, campaign officials did not signify any intention for the president to drop off the race.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump, who is bound to accept the official nomination from the Republican Party at the convention in Milwaukee, has not yet disclosed the fundraising totals for the latest quarter. A spokesman for the Republican campaign said that the totals would be made known once they are ready.