Joe Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, was declared "fit for duty" by his doctor after the 81-year-old's annual physical examination that lasted over two and a half hours. The assessment comes as Biden seeks re-election in November.

The health examination was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Dr. Kevin O'Connor stated in a published summary of the president's routine physical that he "is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

Dr. O'Connor stated that the president "feels well, and this year's physical identifies no new concerns."

Addressing specific health aspects, Dr. O'Connor noted that Biden is adapting well to a new sleep apnea control device and experiences some hip discomfort but maintains a consistent workout routine of five times per week.

In the context of Biden's age, a subject of public scrutiny, the president's last physical in February 2023 also yielded positive results. Doctors then declared him "healthy, vigorous," and "fit" for the demands of the White House.

Biden's age being a central focus in political campaigns is noteworthy, particularly as he approaches 82. It is worth noting that his predecessor, Donald Trump, held the title of oldest president until Biden assumed office at 78 in 2021.

Recent attention has been drawn to special counsel Robert Hur's report raising concerns about Biden's memory, describing it as "significantly limited." The report highlighted instances where the president struggled to recall significant milestones, such as his son Beau's death.

Biden, in return, lashed out at the report, saying, "My memory is fine. Take a look at what I've done since I've become president."

"There's even a reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn't any of their damn damn business."

"I don't need anybody to remind me when he passed away," he added.

As the 2024 election looms, comparisons between Biden and Trump, who remains a contender for the Republican nomination at 77, come to the forefront. Trump's age at the start of his presidency in 2017 was 70, making him the previous record holder as the oldest American president until Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Meanwhile, Trump remains a favorite for the Republican nomination, potentially setting the stage for a November rematch against Biden.