President Joe Biden will be signing a proclamation that will expand the coverage of two national monuments in California, a move that would protect approximately 120,000 acres of land, the White House reported.

The two national monuments include the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and the Berryess Snow Mountain National Monument.

"These expansions will increase access to nature, boost our outdoor economy, and honor areas of significance to Tribal Nations and Indigenous peoples as we continue to safeguard our public lands for all Americans and for generations to come," Vice President Kamala Harris said in her written statement, CNN reported.

The move to expand two national monument is the latest overt effort of the Biden administration to conserve millions of land and water.

Loving nature, the Biden administration conserved more than 24 million acres in total, Sen. Alex Padlla (D-Ca), in a statement expressed the importance of expanding national monuments.

"Our national monuments hold some of our greatest natural marvels" Padilla said in a statement. He also added that he said monuments have "fostered a lifelong connection to nature for millions of Californians."

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Ca), who has been an advocate of expanding the monuments, said that the expansion helps to protect the water sources of the country. She then mentioned that expanding San Gabriel would help in protecting drinking water of a third of Los Angeles County.

AP reported that Republicans have opposed a number of protection measures by Biden, saying that the President went beyond the legal authority he has. A number of previous acts of the President were to restore monuments that former president Donald Trump.

As mentioned earlier, the San Gabriel Moutains National Monument expansion was primarily driven by calls from Fernandeño Tatavian Band of Mission Indians. Another notable group that helped pave the way for its expansion was the Gabrieleno San Gabril Band of Mission Indians.

The other one, the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, which is found in Sacramento, Northern California, was also expanded. It includes Condor Ridge, which has played a role in the recognition of the tribal nations like the Yocha Dehe Winrun Nationa for thousands of years.

When Biden signed the national monument designation for Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni, a move that until now is being opposed.

The President also restored two national monuments in Utah and another marine conservation in New England. It was in these areas where Trump cut off environmental protection. However, this was challenged in court.