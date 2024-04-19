The Biden administration has finalized new Title IX regulations, significantly expanding protections to transgender individuals, pregnant people, and victims of sexual assault or harassment.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the revisions, emphasizing their alignment with Title IX's mission of ensuring equal opportunity in educational environments free from sex-based discrimination,

One of the key changes includes explicitly adding "gender identity" to the list of protected categories, a move aimed at fostering inclusivity and safeguarding transgender students' rights.

The updated regulations also broaden the definition of "sex-based harassment" to encompass various forms of unwelcome conduct that create a hostile educational environment. This revision effectively reverses the narrower interpretations introduced under the Trump administration.

Moreover, the revised provisions offer comprehensive protections against discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth, and associated medical conditions, addressing long-standing gaps in previous guidelines.

These regulatory changes, scheduled to take effect on August 1st, also impose greater accountability measures on educational institutions. Schools will be required to promptly respond to reports of sex discrimination and provide robust training for staff members involved in Title IX compliance and investigation processes.