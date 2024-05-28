Memorial Day saw President Joe Biden paying homage to veterans who were killed in America's wars, while former President Donald Trump marked the day by posting an angry and incendiary message on social media targeting his political rivals and judges overseeing civil and criminal trials against him.

During a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Biden described Amercia's veterans as "a link in the chain of honor," essential to safeguarding the nation's democracy, according to The New York Times.

In his nine-minute address following the traditional wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Monday, Biden said: "Freedom has never been guaranteed. Every generation has to earn it. Fight for it. Defend it in battle between autocracy and democracy.

"Our democracy is more than just a system of government. It's the very soul of America."

He paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan, Korea, Vietnam, and the World Wars, saying: "Our fallen heroes have brought us closer today. We have a responsibility to be the keepers of their mission, that truest memorial of their lives."

The president refrained from discussing the current conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, where the U.S. is involved in humanitarian efforts and supporting allies.

He did, however, take a moment to remember his late son Beau, who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer, a condition Biden believes was caused by exposure to toxic burn pits.

Marking nine years since his son's passing, Biden acknowledged the enduring pain of loss, shared by many families of fallen soldiers, yet shared the pride in their service.

This was in stark contrast to the Memorial Day message from Trump, who is challenging Biden in the upcoming election.

Earlier in the day, Trump had shared a more traditional Memorial Day message, saying, "WE CAN NEVER REPLACE THEM. WE CAN NEVER REPAY THEM. BUT WE CAN ALWAYS REMEMBER."

But later, the former president posted a series of incendiary remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, aimed at his political opponents.

"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," he wrote on Truth Social.

The Republican candidate for the November election also targeted Judge Lewis Kaplan, whom he labeled a "Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge."

Kaplan had overseen defamation cases brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, which resulted in Trump being ordered to pay more than $80 million in damages — a ruling he is currently appealing.

Trump also attacked Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over a civil business fraud trial in New York, leading to Trump being fined over $450 million.

He described Engoron as a "wacko" and hinted that he would soon direct similar criticisms toward Judge Juan Merchan, who is handling Trump's ongoing criminal hush money trial.