Officials within the U.S. State Department have given credit to President-elect Donald Trump and his team for their help in securing a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists on Wednesday that Trump's team had been instrumental in solidifying the deal that included the release of Israeli hostages.

The U.S. State Department says that the involvement of President-Elect Trump’s Team has been “Absolutely Critical in getting this Deal over the Line.” pic.twitter.com/zWBZIB2RO1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 15, 2025

"The involvement of President-elect Trump's team has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line," Miller told reporters. "And it's been critical because obviously, as I stand today, this administration's term in office will expire in five days."

The President-elect took to his social media to claim credit for the deal himself.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media. "I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

Furthermore, Trump credited his Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff for his efforts "to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

"It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy," said President Joe Biden in a statement regarding the ceasefire. "My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done."

Biden was also praised by Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, who believed the President deserved credit for consistently engaging in peace talks despite repeated failures.

"The ironic reality is that at a time of heightened partisanship even over foreign policy, the deal represents how much more powerful and influential U.S. foreign policy can be when it's bipartisan," he said. "Both the outgoing and incoming administration deserve credit for for this deal and it would've been far less likely to happen without both pushing for it."

Originally published by Latin Times.