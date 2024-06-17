President Joe Biden launched a $50 million ad campaign Monday, and part of that will target the felony convictions of former president Donald Trump ahead of the June 27 presidential debate.

The 30-second ad titled, "Character Matters," zeroes in on the disparity between the characters of Biden and Trump, drawing a stark contrast between "a convicted criminal" and "a president who's fighting for your family." Thecampaign also marks a change in strategy for Biden, who initially pledged to avoid engaging in the legal battles of Trump.

NBC noted that Biden's new ad campaign also includes more than $1 million that will be used to reach Asian American, Black, and Hispanic voters. The new ad also highlights that the former president was found liable for sexual assault.

Trump was convicted on May 30 of falsifying business records. A New York jury found the former president guilty on 34 counts. Reuters tried reaching out to the Trump campaign for a comment but it has not responded to the request.

There are less than five months before the election and national polls have shown that the two main contenders are neck to neck. However, Trump was seen to have an edge in battleground states. Voters were also leaning towards the Republican contender when it comes to economic issues as compared to Biden.

The core campaign group of Biden, together with several Democrats initially showed reluctance in using the conviction of Trump to win voters to their side. They opted to wait and see the results of their campaign strategies, polls, as well as voter feedback.

During the earlier days of June, when Biden was speaking before a small group of donors in Connecticut, Biden called Trump as a "convicted felon." In his speech, he said that if Trump wins one more term, he would be posing a higher threat to the country.

After Trump's conviction, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 10% of Republican voters expressed their intention of not voting for Trump. The said margin may be a cause for concern for the GOP camp since it can significantly alter election results.