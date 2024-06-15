Donald Trump leveled a baseless accusation against Joe Biden, claiming that Biden was complicit in providing material support for terrorism. Trump's remarks came in the context of the recent arrest of eight migrants with suspected ties to ISIS. He alleged that Biden, in addition to other alleged offenses, was now guilty of facilitating terrorism through his policies.

"So, in addition to all of his other well-documented offenses, crooked Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism," the former president told a crowd gathered for an event in West Palm Beach, Florida, to celebrate his 78th Birthday on Friday.

Trump vowed the country is going to "pay a steep price for many, many years" over Biden's border policy, reported The Independent.

Donald Trump's comments referred to a recent federal terrorism investigation involving the arrest of eight migrants from Tajikistan. These individuals were apprehended due to suspected links to a terror group, following their entry into the United States via the US-Mexico border last year. Despite passing security screening at the time of their entry, their subsequent arrest raised concerns and prompted Trump's accusation against Joe Biden regarding national security and immigration policies.

According to a source familiar with the investigation speaking to CNN, officials had been monitoring the group for more than a month. Communication intercepts indicated potential connections to individuals affiliated with ISIS abroad, which prompted the investigation.

Donald Trump has consistently criticized the Biden administration's border policy, frequently using racist stereotypes to portray all migrants, whether legal or undocumented, as dangerous criminals.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Republican candidate also pledged to reduce the corporate tax rate, which he had previously lowered during his presidency. Additionally, he promised to deliver tax relief to the middle class.

Trump reduced the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% during his presidency and introduced several other tax breaks that are set to expire next year. "I want to make them permanent, and then I'm going to reduce taxes even further," Trump stated, although he did not propose a plan to compensate for the potential decrease in revenue. "I want to lower it even more, especially for middle-income earners," reported Reuters.

The former president addressed "Club 47" fan club members at a convention center in West Palm Beach, a short drive from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence. The event in Trump's adopted home state sold out of 5,000 tickets at about $35 apiece, with closer spots to the stage costing $60, according to Club 47 President Larry Snowden.

Meanwhile, the first televised debate on June 27 will be a critical test for both Biden and Trump, as voters will scrutinize any verbal slip-ups that could suggest their capability to lead the country may be in question.