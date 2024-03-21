President Joe Biden's nomination of Adeel Mangi, the first Muslim American for a federal appeals court, is facing opposition. Two Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Manchin, have declared their opposition to Mangi's nomination. With Democrats holding a slim majority, Mangi's lack of Republican support jeopardizes his confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Cortez Masto cited concerns over Mangi's affiliation with the Alliance of Families for Justice and his involvement with the Rutgers Law School Center for Security, Race, and Rights, NBC News reported. Republicans have criticized Mangi for his association with individuals with controversial backgrounds.

Manchin, on the other hand, expressed his opposition to Mangi due to the lack of bipartisan support for his nomination. He emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in judicial appointments.

While some Republicans have raised objections to Mangi's nomination, others, like Senator Lisa Murkowski, have not taken a firm stance. According to Politico, Murkowski's support could provide Mangi with a lifeline in the confirmation process.

The White House has stood by Mangi, denouncing criticisms as a smear campaign based on his religion. They highlighted Mangi's qualifications and integrity, receiving endorsements from various organizations and a GOP-appointed appellate judge.

As the debate over Mangi's nomination continues, Senate leaders from both parties have weighed in. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for more opposition to Mangi's nomination, while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin defended Mangi against unfounded accusations.