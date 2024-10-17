Big Lots Closing 56 More Stores In 27 States - Here's Where
The discount retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September
Big Lots will close another 56 stores in 27 states as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
The Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in September, operates 1,389 stores across 48 states, Fast Company reported.
The company began shuttering stores in July at 35 locations, a number that expanded to 315 in August, the report said.
The recent closings have been approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The report said another 250 stores could be closed by January 2025 as the company seeks to get a handle on operations.
Big Lots reached an agreement to sell the company to Nexus Capital Management in September that would allow it to operate.
It blamed high inflation and interest rates, also noting that consumers have changed their spending habits on home and seasonal products, essential to the company's bottom line.
Here's a list of the latest Big Lots store closings:
Alabama
142 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, AL 35209
Arkansas
150 E Oak St, Conway, AR 72032
Arizona
1799 Kiowa Ave #106, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404
California
16824 Main St, Hesperia, CA 92345
1201 E Manning Ave, Reedley, CA 93654
2727 N Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705
2685 Hilltop Dr, Redding, CA 96002
Colorado
893 S Kuner Rd, Brighton, CO 80601
Connecticut
1235 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010
Florida
751 Good Homes Rd, Orlando, FL 32818
14948 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613
Georgia
4200 Wade Green Rd NW Ste 144, Kennesaw, GA 30144
160 Market Sq, Cartersville, GA 30120
Illinois
1383 E Pershing Rd Ste A, Decatur, IL 62526
8750 N 2nd St, Machesney Park, IL 61115
Indiana
1538 North Morton St, Franklin, IN 46131
918 W Lincoln Hwy, New Haven, IN 46774
440 New Albany Plz, New Albany, IN 47150
Iowa
3320 Agency St, Burlington, IA 52601
Kansas
7408 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203
Louisiana
3250 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Maryland
1815 Pulaski Hwy, Edgewood, MD 21040
1200 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603
Michigan
29712 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076
30000 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
Missouri
603 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64014
691 Gravois Bluffs Blvd, Fenton, MO 63026
Nebraska
850 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025
New Mexico
465 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
9500 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
North Carolina
223 New Market Ctr, Boone, NC 28607
Ohio
60 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081
1733 Pearl Rd Ste 125, Brunswick, OH 44212
6235 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights, OH 44143
26425 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted, OH 44070
Oklahoma
2144 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129
1200 N Hills Center, Ada, OK 74820
Pennsylvania
15501 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
2631 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052
Tennessee
791 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643
2020 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 186, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Texas
3512 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460
2729 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX 75501
425 Sawdust Rd Ste A, Spring, TX 77380
1374 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067
850 N Bell Blvd #104, Cedar Park, TX 78613
2249 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205
4002 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904
Virginia
4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
6571 Market Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061
8151 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227
Washington
2401 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98406
120 N Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901
11696 NE 76th St, Vancouver, WA 98662
3019 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336
Wisconsin
1800 Milton Ave Ste 100, Janesville, WI 53545
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Worms And Snails Handle The Pressure 2,500m Below The Pacific Surface
-
WHO Demands Space To Finish Gaza Polio Vaccination
-
'Age Of Electricity' Coming As Fossil Fuels Set To Peak: IEA
-
Holiday Spending Expected To Increase This Year Despite Consumers Acting 'More Cautiously'
-
India's Fireworks Boom Ahead Of Hindu Festival Of Lights
-
Hissed Off: San Juan Cat Removal Plan Prompts Outcry, Lawsuit
-
Egyptian Geese Spread Wings In France, Threatening Biodiversity
-
Cars, Chlamydia Threaten Australian Koalas
-
Can Biodiversity Credits Unlock Billions For Nature?
-
In The Colombian Pacific, Fighting To Save Sharks