Big Lots will close another 56 stores in 27 states as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in September, operates 1,389 stores across 48 states, Fast Company reported.

The company began shuttering stores in July at 35 locations, a number that expanded to 315 in August, the report said.

The recent closings have been approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The report said another 250 stores could be closed by January 2025 as the company seeks to get a handle on operations.

Big Lots reached an agreement to sell the company to Nexus Capital Management in September that would allow it to operate.

It blamed high inflation and interest rates, also noting that consumers have changed their spending habits on home and seasonal products, essential to the company's bottom line.

Here's a list of the latest Big Lots store closings:

Alabama

142 Green Springs Hwy, Homewood, AL 35209

Arkansas

150 E Oak St, Conway, AR 72032

Arizona

1799 Kiowa Ave #106, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

California

16824 Main St, Hesperia, CA 92345

1201 E Manning Ave, Reedley, CA 93654

2727 N Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705

2685 Hilltop Dr, Redding, CA 96002

Colorado

893 S Kuner Rd, Brighton, CO 80601

Connecticut

1235 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010

Florida

751 Good Homes Rd, Orlando, FL 32818

14948 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

Georgia

4200 Wade Green Rd NW Ste 144, Kennesaw, GA 30144

160 Market Sq, Cartersville, GA 30120

Illinois

1383 E Pershing Rd Ste A, Decatur, IL 62526

8750 N 2nd St, Machesney Park, IL 61115

Indiana

1538 North Morton St, Franklin, IN 46131

918 W Lincoln Hwy, New Haven, IN 46774

440 New Albany Plz, New Albany, IN 47150

Iowa

3320 Agency St, Burlington, IA 52601

Kansas

7408 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203

Louisiana

3250 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Maryland

1815 Pulaski Hwy, Edgewood, MD 21040

1200 Smallwood Dr W, Waldorf, MD 20603

Michigan

29712 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076

30000 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Missouri

603 SW US Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64014

691 Gravois Bluffs Blvd, Fenton, MO 63026

Nebraska

850 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025

New Mexico

465 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

9500 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

North Carolina

223 New Market Ctr, Boone, NC 28607

Ohio

60 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

1733 Pearl Rd Ste 125, Brunswick, OH 44212

6235 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights, OH 44143

26425 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Oklahoma

2144 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129

1200 N Hills Center, Ada, OK 74820

Pennsylvania

15501 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116

2631 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052

Tennessee

791 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643

2020 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 186, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Texas

3512 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460

2729 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX 75501

425 Sawdust Rd Ste A, Spring, TX 77380

1374 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067

850 N Bell Blvd #104, Cedar Park, TX 78613

2249 S Loop 288, Denton, TX 76205

4002 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904

Virginia

4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

6571 Market Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061

8151 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227

Washington

2401 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98406

120 N Fair Ave, Yakima, WA 98901

11696 NE 76th St, Vancouver, WA 98662

3019 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Wisconsin

1800 Milton Ave Ste 100, Janesville, WI 53545