KEY POINTS BigHit Music announced Suga's military service schedule on Weverse Sunday

The BTS member will begin his required military service this Friday

Suga went live on Weverse sporting his new haircut while saying goodbye to ARMYs

BigHit Music took to Weverse Sunday to announce further information on Suga's military service and communicated with ARMYs – BTS fans – that there will not be any official event taking place on the day the South Korean rapper-singer-producer starts his service or on the day he enters the military training camp.

In the Weverse announcement, BigHit Music kindly asked ARMYs not to visit Suga at his workplace during his service. Suga's label also warned fans to be mindful of unauthorized tours and packages illegally using its artist's intellectual property.

Ending the letter, BigHit said, "We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time."

[Weverse Notice]



SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22.



There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. pic.twitter.com/k5TJPuQzGL — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) September 17, 2023

On the same day of BigHit's Weverse announcement, Suga, the third member of BTS to fulfill his required service, went live on Weverse to bid farewell to ARMYs.

The 30-year-old South Korean artist appeared before fans with his new haircut and shared that he had rested and eaten well and did some shoots in between.

YOONGI LIVE!



🐱 Hello, it's nice to see you. It's me, Suga. I cut my hair a bit.

pic.twitter.com/mQurSYSeOr — awid⁷ ◡̈ (slow) . ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@luvboxsmilev) September 17, 2023

He also talked about getting sick sometime after his successful sold-out "Agust D | D-Day" world tour. While resting, he stayed mostly with his family and quietly spent time with his bandmates.

Suga also announced that he won't be able to shoot his online talk show "Suchwita" but has already filmed a lot of episodes in advance for fans.

“I filmed a lot of Suchwita episodes, so please look foward to it” — SUGA



Even though he’s going, he worried about leaving content for us 🤍pic.twitter.com/kxW3gdEltQ — Update SUGA 🥢 (@AGUSTSTREAM) September 17, 2023

Lastly, Suga reiterated a promise with fans, saying, "There's no need to cry. We said we would meet again in 2025, right? We promised right? 2025! Let's see each other in 2025! Bye!"

Meanwhile, Suga's bandmates Jin and J-Hope, who are currently fulfilling their military service in the South Korean army, dropped by and commented on his Weverse Live, putting a smile on his face.

There's no need to cry! We said we will meet again in 2025, right? We promised right!? 2025! Let's see each other in 2025! Bye! — SUGA last LIVE until 2025 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/hR9UxEmQ5z — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) September 17, 2023

"Your hair looks good on you," said J-Hope in one of his comments on Suga's live broadcast, while Jin said, "We're always rooting for you. Cheer up! Fighting!"

Suga's last live broadcast, for now, lasted for 20 minutes.

Saddest "this live has ended" in boraland history :(( pic.twitter.com/aEx2d3htEg — Carolyne🌱⁷ ʲᵏ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ (ꪜ)🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🪐🎬✌️ (@mhereonlyforbts) September 17, 2023

Suga will be the third member of BTS to fulfill his required military service. He follows Jin and J-Hope, who enlisted in the military in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

Before his enlistment, Suga embarked on a solo world tour in support of his debut solo album, "D-Day," which was released in April.

Suga kicked off his "Agust D | D-Day" tour in North America before heading to its Asian stops. He toured from April to August.