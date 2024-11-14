Bill Clinton's newly released book, Citizen, sheds light on his post-presidential years and includes a candid account of his lingering frustration from a 2018 interview on the Monica Lewinsky affair.

He recounts feeling "caught off guard" when questioned about his personal apology to Lewinsky, admitting that he has never spoken to her directly to apologize.

Clinton describes his frustration with the line of questioning, which he says unexpectedly veered into whether he had personally apologized to Lewinsky.

The former president recalls feeling pressured to defend himself in a public forum that seemed focused more on igniting controversy than understanding his position.

During the interview, he said he had publicly apologized multiple times to Lewinsky, her family and the American public for his actions but when pushed, he admitted to having never directly apologized to Lewinsky privately.

In Citizen, Clinton characterizes the exchange as "not my finest hour," underscoring that the interview challenged him to confront unresolved aspects of the fallout from the affair.

Clinton describes the Lewinsky scandal as one of the most challenging periods of his life, recounting the intense scrutiny he faced. He details his regret for the pain it caused, not only to those involved but also to the American people.

Although the MeToo movement brought renewed attention to the scandal, Clinton writes that his stance on the impeachment proceedings remains firm, emphasizing his belief in its political nature, the Guardian reported.

Reflecting on the overall lesson, Clinton writes that his approach to controversies has evolved.

"It's always better to save your anger for what happens to others, not yourself," he notes, acknowledging his role and the weight of unresolved tensions.