Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his take on President-elect Donald Trump after an intimate three-hour dinner between the two.

The private gathering included just Gates, Trump and their respective aides. They discussed a range of topics, leaving Gates "impressed" by Trump's curiosity and interest in key issues.

"It was quite wide-ranging," Gates revealed during an interview with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker.

Global health, a cause close to Gates' heart, was on the agenda. His foundation has donated over $59 billion to fight disease and support the world's most underserved communities.

Trump showed a desire to combat diseases like HIV and polio, Gates noted. "We're very close to getting that done, but if you stop, it'll spread back," Gates explained, pointing to polio resurgences in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Gaza, and parts of Africa.

According to Gates, Trump was eager to discuss ways to ensure eradication efforts. "He was fascinated to hear what he could do to maximize the chance that during the next four years, that incredible milestone will be achieved," Gates said.

The tech mogul's remarks came as a surprise, given he reportedly donated $50 million to a nonprofit supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential bid. However, he never publicly endorsed her campaign.

Gates is known to keep his political leanings private. Despite their differing political histories, Gates expressed optimism about Trump's potential to lead innovation and health initiatives.

"I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation," Gates said. "You know, I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up."