BLACKPINK is the first female group to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify for 2023, continuing its record in the last four years despite having no album release for 2021 and 2023 so far.

According to @BBU_BLACKPINK, a BLACKPINK fan account with over 621,000 followers on Twitter, the four-member K-pop girl group remains the first-ever female group to surpass over 2 billion streams on Spotify since 2020.

In the past four years, BLACKPINK only released two albums, "The Album" and "Born Pink."

"Woah! They did it without a comeback," said one fan, while another tweeted, "Keep slaying, queens! Keep streaming, BLINKS."

"And without a comeback at that. My girls are on another level," another fan tweeted proudly; a fourth fan said, "Queens' behavior as usual."

BLACKPINK most streamed songs on Spotify: pic.twitter.com/CPlwFVjoka — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) July 27, 2023

On Friday, @AboutMusicYT tweeted a poster of BLACKPINK's most streamed songs on Spotify. The list included the hits "How You Like That," "Kill This Love," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Kiss and Make Up," "Pink Venom," "Ice Cream," "As If It's Your Last," "Shut Down" and "Lovesick Girls."

A few hours after the poster was shared on Twitter, more streams got added to the songs on BLACKPINK's Spotify account.

The Stage is Ready for BLACKPINK at My Dinh National Stadium Hanoi Vietnam ✨#BLACKPINK #Vietnam pic.twitter.com/28JwSCQkwM — BORN PINK TOUR🖤💖 (@BlinkkVenom) July 27, 2023

BLACKPINK is currently in Hanoi, Vietnam, for its two-day concert at the My Dinh National Stadium this weekend.

The "Born Pink" world tour stop in Vietnam marks the group's first time performing live for Vietnamese fans. This also makes BLACKPINK the first-ever K-Pop act to headline a stadium concert in the Southeast Asian country.

The My Dinh National Stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is a common venue for big sporting events in Asia, including the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. It has also hosted other K-Pop events, such as the Music Bank World Tour in 2015 and KCON in 2022.

The group's "Born Pink" world tour will continue across cities in the U.S., including New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles until August.

.@BLACKPINK becomes the first musical act to reach 90 million subscribers in YouTube history. pic.twitter.com/FDzvDVxQ8i — chart data (@chartdata) July 16, 2023

In other news, BLACKPINK has set another record by becoming the first musical act to hit 90 million subscribers on YouTube.

Twitter account @chartdata — which gives real-time updates on music charts, awards and industry news — reported that the quartet, whose official YouTube channel launched in January 2016, is the first musical act to reach the eight-digit subscriber mark on the video-sharing platform.

[TRANS] “No.1 coffee @Starbucks releases Limited Edition goods with No.1 girl group @BLACKPINK” pic.twitter.com/pnJydya1NX — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION 💕 (@BBU_BLACKPINK) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Starbucks has officially launched the limited edition merchandise and menu for its "Turn Up Your Summer" campaign with BLACKPINK, which rolled out across Asia, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines.

As soon as the sale of the BLACKPINK X Starbucks limited edition merchandise commenced, the inventory quickly cleared out at an e-commerce website based in South Korea.

When Gmarket opened the sale of the BLACKPINK X Starbucks collaboration items, its inventory sold out in just 2 hours and 50 minutes, according to Yonhap News.