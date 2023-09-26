KEY POINTS BLACKPINK marked another YouTube record with one of its dance performance videos

BLACKPINK broke another K-Pop YouTube record after its "How You Like That" dance performance video surpassed 1.5 billion views on the online video-streaming platform.

On Tuesday, BLACKPINK took to its social media accounts to celebrate its "How You Like That" dance performance video's new milestone and thank the group's fans, BLINKS, for their support.

The dance performance video, which premiered on YouTube in July 2020, finally surpassed the 1.5-billion-views mark in a little over three years.

With this feat, BLACKPINK broke its tie with BTS and is now the first K-Pop act to have four videos surpass 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Before BLACKPINK's dance performance video hit a YouTube milestone, BLACKPINK and BTS shared the record for having three videos on YouTube with over 1.5 billion views. For BTS, these videos are music videos of "Boy With Luv" (1.7 billion views), "Dynamite" (1.7 billion views) and "DNA" (1.5 billion views).

They are followed by PSY at No. 3 with two videos surpassing the 1.5-billion-views mark: the music videos of "Gangnam Style" (4.9 billion views) and "Gentleman" (1.5 billion views).

The "How You Like That" dance performance video now joins the music videos of "DDU-DU DDU-DU" (2.1 billion views), "Kill This Love" (1.8 billion views) and "BOOMBAYAH" (1.6 billion views) in the list of BLACKPINK's videos with over 1.5 million YouTube views.

It is also reportedly the first and only dance video to reach this milestone in history, per BLACKPINK Global News.

Per kpopping's data, in terms of music videos, BLACKPINK has four music videos in the top 10 highest viewed K-Pop music videos on YouTube. These are music videos of "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Kill This Love," "BOOMBAYAH" and "As If It's Your Last," at the second, third, sixth and tenth spots, respectively.

BTS also has four videos in the top 10. They are music videos of "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv," "DNA" and "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," occupying the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

In terms of K-Pop music videos, PSY's "Gangnam Style," which he released in July 2012, is still the most viewed, with over 4.9 million views on YouTube as of press time.

In other news, BLACKPINK marked the finale of its successful "Born Pink" world tour in Seoul last Sept. 16 and 17 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Herald POP reported that about 1.8 million fans – more popularly known as BLINKS – attended the "Born Pink" tour per a YG Entertainment representative. Around 55,000 came from Seoul, 540,000 from North America, 215,000 from Europe, 900,000 from Asia, 50,000 from Oceania and 40,000 from the Middle East.