BLACKPINK member Rosé appeared to have a lot more hidden talent under her sleeve, bringing out her artistic and creative side whenever she could.

On Saturday, fellow bandmate Jennie took to her personal Instagram account to share some of the best moments of the "Born Pink" world tour with her co-members Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, including behind-the-scenes photos and videos — most notably from the two-night encore show in Seoul, South Korea.

At the beginning of the post, the 27-year-old singer highlighted an up-close photo of each member's designated microphones, which were bejeweled in charms of pink and black. Their unique design also featured an ombre effect that perfectly blended the light and dark colors.

Interestingly, Jisoo re-shared Jennie's post on her Story and revealed that Rosé designed their new microphones.

"Our BLACKPINK mics that Chaengie drew are pretty... @roses_are_rosie please share the sketches," the 28-year-old oldest member of the group wrote in the caption, as seen in a screenshot uploaded by @blackpinkbabo on Twitter.

Rosé IG story 🤍



Jisoo: "Our Blackpink mics that Chaengie drew are pretty 🎤 @.roses_are_rosie please share the sketches"

Jennie: "haha I'm looking for pictures"

The "On The Ground" singer immediately confirmed Jisoo's statement, also sharing the post on her page, adding a reply that read, "Haha, I'm looking for pictures."

Following the revelation, fans — known as BLINKS — couldn't help but praise and admire Rosé for her creativity.

"Rosé designing her Coachella stage, being the creative director of '-R-' and designing the BLACKPINK mics, her mind is insane," one user revealed, attaching photos of Rosé's solo projects.

rosé designing her coachella stage, being the creative director of -R- and designing the blackpink mics, her mind is insane

Another commented, "I love how they let her do more and more of this stuff for BP and solo member projects. It really suits her."

"Creative, artistic, and talented queen! I hope she gets way more creative freedom and input with her new contract," a third user suggested.

"So lovely to see Jisoo and Rosé making efforts to appreciate each other," a fourth user stated, admiring the duo's supportive friendship.

Another user revealed, "Most importantly, Rosè wrote her solo songs [and] her verse for 'Build A B—ch', she's truly the most artistic member of the group." The main vocalist did a collab version of "Build A B—ch" with TikTok star Bella Poarch. Unfortunately, it was not officially released.

"She exactly has a taste in art and music. Not just a musician that [gets] direction, but she made the direction," a sixth user added.

The same user — @blackpinkbabo — previously revealed some of the creative sidelines Rosé did behind the scenes. She helped Jisoo make the logo for the latter's solo debut, titled "Flower," as well as her YouTube channel's logo, now known as "Happy Jisoo 103%."

Jisoo and Rosé made the logo together 🥺