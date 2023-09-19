KEY POINTS BLACKPINK recently concluded its "Born Pink" world tour

The quartet reportedly earned about $163 million in revenue from the tour

"Born Pink" is the highest-grossing tour by a female act that debuted in the 2010s

BLACKPINK might just be one of the most successful female acts to come out of K-Pop after allegedly earning more than $100 million for its year-long "Born Pink" world tour alone.

Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa recently concluded their second world tour in their home country, South Korea. There, they performed before thousands of attendees at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and viewers who tuned in on the livestream via Weverse Concerts.

But before concluding the tour, BLACKPINK jetted off to several countries across North America, Oceania, Asia and Europe, performing a total of 66 shows that jaw-droppingly sold out. Per local media outlets, the members collected about KRW 350 billion ($265 million) of total sales throughout the stint. Meanwhile, the revenue peaked at $163.8 million.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information. But Twitter user @touringdata — who gives real-time updates on concert grosses worldwide — reported in August that the quartet earned a total revenue of $220,514,965 with more than 1.2 million tickets sold. This data only included 48 shows.

Two months before, the same outlet also reported it reached the $163 million mark with over 900,00 tickets sold, making BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" the highest-grossing tour by a female artist that debuted in the 2010s. It surpassed Ariana Grande's "Sweetener Tour," Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia."

With expensive ticket prices, additional show dates and selling out stadiums with an 80,000-seat capacity, it's no wonder why the K-Pop group would achieve such a feat.

Herald POP also reported that about 1.8 million fans — known as BLINKS — attended its tour alone as per a representative from YG Entertainment. Around 55,000 came from Seoul, 540,000 from North America, 215,000 from Europe, 900,000 from Asia, 50,000 from Oceania and 40,000 from the Middle East.

If including BLACKPINK's stint at U.K.'s Hyde Park and the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the U.S., then they drew about 2.115 million music enthusiasts over the past year.

BLACKPINK and its longtime label are expected to release an update regarding the former's contract renewal soon. This comes after YG announced that the decision would be unveiled after the conclusion of the "Born Pink" world tour. The group's contract supposedly expired in August, which was also the 7th anniversary of BLACKPINK as a group.