BLACKPINK member Jisoo sported dresses from luxury brands Dior and Aadnevik for her solo stages at her group's "Born Pink" grand finale concert in Seoul.

According to South Korean media outlet TV Report, the 28-year-old female K-Pop idol's pink lacey gown during her "All Eyes On Me" performance was from Aadnevik, a British luxury brand, and cost 25,000 pounds (approximately $30,600).

Jisoo's Aadnevik pink crystal couture gown featured lace embellishments, a dainty sparkly ribbon and layers of tulle.

What Jisoo wore at their concert was quite similar to one of the gowns in Aadvenik's autumn/winter 2023 Byzantium collection, inspired by Byzantine artists "who sought to paint the soul and show eternal truths."

The draped crystal couture gown featured layers of tulle and leather details.

Aadnevik has been designing and making custom-made dresses for Jisoo in BLACKPINK's concert tours.

The British luxury brand has made custom tour dresses for Jisoo for the "Born Pink" tours in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among many others.

Aadvenik was also the maker of the white tulle mini dress with hand-embellished organza flower Jisoo wore for her solo music video for "Flower" and her album photo for her debut single album, "ME."

Aside from the luxurious Aadvenik gown, Jisoo wore a custom-made dress from Dior. The gossamer top was embellished with intricate botanical elements and paired with a dreamy sheer black tulle skirt exclusively designed for Jisoo as Dior's global ambassador of fashion and beauty.

Jisoo wore her Dior Savoir Faire dress during her "Flower" solo performance. Her photos wearing the dress and the behind-the-scenes photos of the making of her dress are the most recent posts on Dior's Instagram profile.

"The ateliers' craftsmanship shines through in this silhouette, boasting alluring draping and delicate embroidery, exemplifying the House's artistry and expertise," Dior captioned one of the posts.

Meanwhile, her bandmates Jennie, Rosé and Lisa wore dresses from Zuhair Murad, Ann Armadio and Yueqi Qi, respectively.

The outfit Jennie wore during her "You & Me" solo performance is a custom-made dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. It is from the brand's 2023.2024 fall-winter collection.

Rosé's white bejeweled dress was by Korean designer Anne Armadio. Armadio also made a custom-made white dress for Jisoo for their "Born Pink" concert in Seoul.

Per her latest Instagram post, she may have created all the white-beaded dresses of the BLACKPINK members.

Lisa's butterfly corset top was from a designer in Guangzhou, China. Yueqi Qi proudly shared on her Instagram profile that BLACKPINK's Lisa wore her creation.

"Everyone Silence!!! @lalalalisa_m [is] in [a] custom YUEQI QI Butterfly 🦋 Corset and SS24 Checkered Sequin Top 🧡," the designer captioned her post.