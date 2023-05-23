KEY POINTS Blackpink member Jennie attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France

She donned a white lace dress from Chanel's 2020 spring/summer couture collection

Jennie made her Cannes Film Festival debut for HBO's "The Idol"

Blackpink member Jennie stunned numerous fans across the globe during her Cannes Film Festival debut, donning an old Hollywood-style dress from French fashion house Chanel.

The 27-year-old K-pop sensation attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday alongside her fellow "The Idol" cast members The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Hari Nef, Moses Sumney and Troye Sivan, as well as showrunner Sam Levinson. The upcoming HBO series will premiere at the festival as one of the four Out of Competition Selections, per Billboard.

Hari Nef, Jennie Kim, Troye Sivan and Moses Sumney pose for photos at the #Cannes premiere of #TheIdol. https://t.co/G5NulLi7ET pic.twitter.com/6s2Ff37R1h — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2023

At the event, Jennie —dubbed the "Human Chanel" — donned a knee-length dress designed with a white-lace on both the bodice and skirt and black tulle off-shoulder sleeves. She accessorized the look with a black bow on her hair and black peep-toe heels.

The white lace dress was first released as part of Chanel's 2020 spring/summer couture collection and was originally worn by model Kaia Gerber, according to W magazine.

Shortly after being spotted at the festival, photos and videos of the "Solo" singer's appearance immediately circulated on Twitter under the hashtag #JENNIEatCannes and received praise from social media users.

"Straight out of a [Disney] film, GODDESS LIKE," one fan wrote, while another stated, "The main event, [the] it girl, the most gorgeous person to exist."

Another commented, "Jennie looks like a doll," adding a photo of the singer while posing on Cannes' red carpet.

JENNIE CANNES FESTIVAL #JENNIEatCANNES pic.twitter.com/bc7OQa1lCg — NJ (@NJARCHIVED) May 22, 2023

"She served... As always...," a fourth user wrote.

"Our actress [Jennie Ruby Jane]. I'm so proud!" a fifth fan said, attaching a video of Jennie clapping and giggling alongside her "The Idol" co-stars.

Jennie would be making her acting debut on the Levinson-led series, following a prolific career in the music industry as a member of Blackpink. It is still unclear whether or not she's landed a minor or major role on "The Idol," as production of the series remained under wraps.

In addition, fellow Blackpink member Rosé also made her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Thursday, May 18, attending the premiere of "Monster" — a drama helmed by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. The "On The Ground" singer donned a black body-hugging dress by Anthony Vaccarello for luxury French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent.

"The Idol" is slated to premiere on both HBO and HBO Max on June 4.