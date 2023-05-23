KEY POINTS Blackpink's Lisa and BTS' V made waves on Twitter after posing together for a photo

Lisa and V attended an event hosted by Celine's artistic director Hedi Slimane

Social media users praised the pair for their stunning visuals on Twitter

Several K-pop stars made their way to France to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival, including three out of four Blackpink members and BTS' V, and their presence at the gathering has since garnered massive social media attention.

Hours after Jennie — a member of the South Korean pop girl band under YG Entertainment — walked the highly anticipated event's red carpet wearing a Chanel couture dress, her fellow groupmate Lisa trended all over Twitter after photos of her next to BTS member V circulated on the platform.

The 26-year-old "Money" hitmaker and 25-year-old "Christmas Tree" singer attended a dinner party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France, which was hosted by the artistic director of French fashion house Celine, Hedi Slimane. Both stars were previously named global ambassadors for the luxury brand, according to Billboard.

During the event, Lisa and V — real name Kim Taehyung — posed alongside each other for a picture, and it immediately went viral on Twitter. Some fans, though surprised by the interaction, couldn't help but gush over the pair's stunning visuals.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' Taehyung in new photo from Cannes. pic.twitter.com/G6notXlEcG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

"Should be illegal to look this good," one user commented on a post by Pop culture account @PopBase, which showed the picture of the duo, both wearing stunning ensembles.

Another commented, "My two [favorites are] both stunning."

"Lisa and Taehyung always looking good! Give the stylists a raise! The pieces they pick out for them fit them perfectly all the time. L.T. better coordinate! Get it beautiful people!" a fourth user stated.

"They look like they're [about] to enter a ballroom dance competition and absolutely devour," a fifth user quipped, while another wrote, "Both serving, I love them."

But one fan's comment stood out among others, garnering over 200,000 views, 8,962 likes, 199 retweets and 71 quote tweets as of press time.

The fan hilariously commented, "Lisa with her brother-in-law," seemingly hinting at Jennie and V's dating rumors after the two were allegedly spotted holding hands while out and about in Paris, France, last week. The two big K-pop stars from different entertainment labels have yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

lisa with her brother in law — ohteen (@ohteenig) May 23, 2023

Though there is no official confirmation, Jennie — along with Lisa and Rosé — and V are in France, attending different star-studded events.

The 25-year-old "Solo" singer and Rosé made their Cannes film festival debut at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes on May 22 and 17, respectively.

The former was joined by her fellow "The Idol" co-stars, as the upcoming HBO show will first premiere at the festival as one of four Out of Competition Selections, while the "On The Ground" singer attended the premiere of "Monster" — a drama by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.