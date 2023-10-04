KEY POINTS BLACKPINK released the title poster for Jennie's upcoming special single on Wednesday

BLINKS can already start pre-adding/pre-saving "You & Me" on Apple Music and Spotify

Jennie previously revealed that she's working on a solo album that is "most Jennie-like"

YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK dropped the title poster of Jennie's upcoming special single "You & Me" across different social media platforms on Wednesday at 1 p.m. KST, revealing its release date.

In the title poster for the 27-year-old South Korean singer's special solo single, Jennie sported an all-red outfit – red manicure, red dress, a red ribbon accessory, red leg warmers and red shoes – while standing against a moon backdrop.

In just 40 minutes since "You & Me's" title poster release on BLACKPINK's X account, the tweet already gained over 905,100 views, 39,500 retweets, 55,600 likes and 2,800 replies.

While waiting for "You & Me's" official release this Friday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. KST, fans can pre-add/pre-save Jennie's special solo single on Spotify and Apple Music.

Meanwhile, BLINKS couldn't help but share their excitement for this surprise from BLACKPINK's Jennie.

"Omg omg omg. It is finally happening... the official release of SOLO's sister, 'You and Me.' Now, Jensetters, we need to give our very best," tweeted one fan.

"[The] Queen of K-Pop is back to save K-Pop exactly," another fan claimed, while a third user tweeted, "Thank you, Jennie! JNK1 NEXT!"

With this huge announcement, "You & Me" and "JENNIE" trended at top spots on X, formerly Twitter, with 1.6 million likes and 891,000 tweets, respectively, as of 1:48 p.m. KST.

"You & Me" follows the release of Jennie's solo debut single "Solo," which was released digitally on Nov. 12, 2018 with an accompanying music video.

In June, Jennie made history as the first Korean soloist to hit 500 million Spotify streams for her solo single, "Solo."

According to Korean Sales at the time, it was also the female idol's first song to achieve the milestone and the 18th song by a K-pop act to do so.

However, this wasn't the only milestone reached by Jennie's solo song. Upon its release in November 2018, "Solo" also had the biggest debut week of any song by a soloist in South Korea since 2018, based on Circle Chart.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie briefly hinted at her next solo album during her interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea for its October issue.

When asked if she could choose any concept or song she would like to challenge herself through a new album, the South Korean singer replied, "I'm currently making something that's most Jennie-like and something only Jennie has. Please look forward to it."

She was also asked which word or sentence best expressed Jennie now and replied, "Le Départ," a French phrase that may mean an act of leaving a place, heading to another place, or a start or beginning.