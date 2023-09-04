KEY POINTS Frieze Seoul will bring together more than 120 of the world's leading galleries

It will be available for viewing from Wednesday to Saturday at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul

Many K-Pop idols were present at one of Frieze Seoul 2023's events – Paradise Art Festa

K-Pop idols were spotted interacting and having dinner together at the Paradise Art Festa event of Frieze Seoul 2023.

In a video uploaded by @NEWSJISOO on X, formerly Twitter, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was seen bursting with laughter while talking to her dinner seatmate, Joanna Chun. Seated across from her was BTS' V.

In another video uploaded by @PopBase, the 27-year-old member of BTS was more recognizable. It also showed the other South Korean personalities sitting at the same table with Jisoo and V, including NewJeans' Minji and Hanni, South Korean model and actress Hoyeon and South Korean actor and model Lee Soo-hyuk.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BTS' Taehyung, NewJeans' Minji and Hanni, Hoyeon and Soohyuk attending the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa. pic.twitter.com/aYpGqRTjr7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, another video showed BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BTS' V, NewJeans' Minji and Hanni, Hoyeon and Soo-hyuk being ushered into a room. Jisoo's laugh could also be heard in the video.

Other K-Pop idols like G-DRAGON and Jisoo's bandmate Rosé were also reportedly present at the event.

Blackpink's Jisoo, BTS' Taehyung, Newjeans' Minji and Hanni, Hoyeon and Soohyuk



the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa. pic.twitter.com/KJcLErJaOj — 🍋 (@lemonade_zzz) September 4, 2023

Frieze is returning for its second edition in Seoul to feature more than 120 of the world's leading galleries, with local exhibitors showcasing art from across Asia.

It will also present curated programs of film, talks and music that explore the wider creative landscape of Korea.

Frieze Seoul will return to COEX in Gangnam, Seoul, from Wednesday to Saturday. It will run alongside Kiaf SEOUL, the leading art fair in South Korea.

Seoul is Frieze's only and first outpost in Asia because of its very rich cultural landscape, like music, writing and film, per Arirang TV.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo will hold the "Born Pink" finale concerts with her bandmates in Seoul on Sept. 16 and 17 at the Gocheok Sky Dome. This will close the group's sold-out world tour, which kicked off in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Previously, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the last stop of their "Born Pink" U.S. encore tour.

Meanwhile, BTS' V is slated to release his solo debut album "Layover" on Friday at 1 p.m. KST. It will feature a total of six tracks: "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and the original and piano version of "Slow Dancing."

V is also scheduled to appear as a guest on SBS' entertainment program "Running Man" on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. KST. Before his "Running Man" guesting, V's appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" will air on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. KST.