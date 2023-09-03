KEY POINTS V appeared as a guest in the 210th episode of tvN's variety show "You Quiz on the Block"

V shared that he will reveal the behind-the-scenes of the making of his first solo debut album

V is slated to release his highly-anticipated solo debut album, "Layover," on Friday at 1 p.m. KST

V's revelation on a recent variety show guesting had some fans wondering whether there's a collaboration between him and his BTS bandmate Jungkook happening soon.

As part of the promotions for his soon-to-be-released solo debut album, the 27-year-old member of BTS appeared as a guest on "You Quiz on the Block" two years after he and his bandmates appeared as guests.

While talking about the charting achievements of "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" on Billboard and iTunes, respectively, V randomly shared that he had recorded a song in Jungkook's house but didn't reveal what that song was.

He then said he will be releasing a behind-the-scenes vlog of the making of his solo debut album, "Layover."

Captions: "V's LMA BB Hot100 #96", "BTS V's RD #1 in iTunes in 70 countries"

🐯: I recorded in Jungkook's house.



🐯: I recorded in Jungkook's house.

YJS & JSH: Ahh!

🐯: The truth is, this is *chirpy noise*

Caption: Grand release of a behind story from V's first solo album!!

YJS: Can that be?

YJS: Can that be?

🐯: Yes.



With the revelation that he recorded one of his songs at his bandmate Jungkook's house, some fans began speculating about a "TaeKook" collaboration song or sub-unit. There has been no confirmation or report about this collaboration speculations so far.

"Wait, if there's a TaeKook collab song in V's solo album, I will scream! But either way, I still find it so endearing that out of all places, Tae chose to record at JK's house. [I] didn't even know he had a studio; we haven't seen it [in] his [Weverse] [L]ives yet," tweeted one fan.

"And that one song is... (Stop saying sub-unit, self)," quipped another fan. A third fan commented, "At Jungkook's house??? Wow, hear me out!! Taehyung of BTS and Jungkook of BTS [is] doing a collab."

"What if [it's] a TaeKook sub-unit? A girl can dream," stated another one, while a fourth fan added, "I feel like there's a track in his album featuring Jungkook..."

"[Oh my god], BFF moments. What if they wrote a song together?" wondered another fan.

Meanwhile, another fan brought up the previous Weverse Live of Jungkook in July, where he revealed that he heard a couple of songs from V's album.

Though not included in the clip, other Twitter accounts claimed that Jungkook teased the viewers, saying, "I listened to them first," at the time.

🐰: "did i listen to taehyung hyung's album already??"

🐰: " did the news go out already?"

🐰: "i did hear couple of songs. he is good"



V is slated to release his solo debut album "Layover" on Friday at 1 p.m. KST. It will feature a total of six tracks: "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and the original and piano version of "Slow Dancing."

The "Christmas Tree" hitmaker is the last BTS member to make his official solo debut. But he released solo singles and was featured in several K-drama official soundtracks over the past years.