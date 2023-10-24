KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been offered a role in "Omniscient Reader's Point of View"

She is set to star alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho and Nana, among others

About KRW 33 billion ($22.32 million) was reportedly invested in the production of the film

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is set to make her film debut, starring in the upcoming movie titled "Omniscient Reader's Point of View," alongside some of the top actors and actresses in South Korea.

Korea's Daily Sports reported Tuesday that the 28-year-old K-Pop sensation accepted an offer to star in the upcoming webtoon-based film and is currently reviewing the details of the role, making it her first-ever film after she starred in the periodical K-drama "Snowdrop" in 2021. The star-studded cast for the film includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Nana, Chae Soo-bin, Jung Sung-il and Park Ho-san.

"Omniscient Reader's Point of View" will be based on the web novel of the same name, which features the story of Kim Dok-ja — an average office worker whose hobby is to read his favorite webtoon "Three Ways To Survive the Apocalypse." The story transpires when the novel turns into reality, and because of its unfortunate ending, Dok-ja attempts to change the course of the story to save the world, per the web novel's synopsis. The novel has a 9.90 rating and has garnered about 276.7 million views.

Jisoo will play the role of Lee Ji-hye, who will journey along with Dok-ja, to be played by Hyo-Seop, and the main protagonist of "Three Ways To Survive the Apocalypse" named Yoo Jung-hyuk, to be played by Min-ho. Meanwhile, Nana will take on the role of Jeong Hee-won — a girl who always fights for justice.

Interestingly, the "Flower" hitmaker had no doubts about participating in the film as she was also a huge fan of the original webtoon. "Omniscient Reader's Point of View" will be produced by Realize Pictures, a film production company in South Korea known for the 2006 hit romantic-comedy film "200 Pounds Beauty."

The adaption will also be directed by South Korean film director and screenwriter Kim Byung-woo, who helmed the films "Written" in 2008, "The Terror Live" in 2013 and "Take Point" in 2018.

Realize Pictures recently agreed to make at least five films for "Omniscient Reader's Point of View." It will continue as a movie series, depending on the success of the first installment. Per @kdramacasting on X, formerly Twitter, the production has invested about KRW 30 billion ($22.32 million). Filming is expected to begin in December of this year.