KEY POINTS All members of Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, and ITZY made it to the 100 most beautiful faces list of 2023

Dreamcatcher's JiU recently topped the survey for King Choice's 2023 most beautiful faces in K-Pop

Girls' Generation member Yoona holds the nickname of "Nation's Visual"

Aside from their undeniable talent in singing, dancing and performing, female K-Pop idols also serve stunning visuals that captivate the eyes of their audiences across the globe.

International Business Times' K-Wave has compiled a list of the most beautiful faces that stood out the most in the K-Pop industry for 2023, coming from the second to the fourth generation.

Some of these stars have scored several brand endorsements with top fashion and beauty industries worldwide, while others have been publicly recognized by the K-Pop community for their gorgeous looks and oozing charisma.

Below is the list of the 100 most beautiful K-Pop idols of 2023. Note that the girls are not ranked in any particular order.

100.

Red Velvet's Joy

Joy — real name Park Soo-young — made her debut in the K-Pop industry as a vocalist in Red Velvet, but she also made a name for herself in the acting industry. Known for her bubbly and sweet personality, she slayed her main character roles in 2017's "The Liar and His Lover" and 2022's "Once Upon A Small Town."

99.

Girls' Generation Yoona

Dubbed the "Nation's Visual," Yoona has captivated the hearts of her audiences as the representative of the visual line from the second generation. She has scored huge brand deals with Michael Kors, becoming the first-ever Korean ambassador for the fashion house. She has also collaborated with the high-end beauty brand Estée Lauder.

Currently, the 33-year-old singer is also dominating the acting industry. She previously starred in Netflix's "King The Land" and MBC's "Big Mouth."

98.

TWICE's Tzuyu

Born in Tawan, Tuzyu is currently the youngest member of TWICE at 24. She has since been known for her stunning beauty, even earning the nickname "Taiwan's Miracle" and scoring a spot on the American website TC Handler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces list every year.

Per Twitter fan account @ChouTzuyuPrint, the member recently ranked No. 1 in a survey in Japan's largest ranking platform, "Goo Ranking," as the most "desirable face" in K-Pop for 2023.

97.

Aespa's Winter

Winter's doll-like features have allowed her to rock every hairstyle to ever exist, may it be from a bob-cut to long blonde hair. Since her debut in 2020, she has been recognized for her beauty with or without makeup, especially when she posts barefaced selfies on her Instagram account with no filter.

96.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Among the "It-Girls" of K-Pop, Jennie has captivated the fans with her beauty and oozing stage presence. She's also got a unique fashion sense that earned her the nickname "Human Chanel," rocking the luxury brand's items from head to toe, most notably during fashion shows. The 27-year-old K-Pop sensation is currently the face of Chanel and American apparel brand Calvin Klein.

95.

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura Miyawaki

Born in Kagoshima, Japan, Sakura made a breakthrough in the K-Pop industry after joining Mnet's survival show, "Produce 48," where she was the top contender among the Japanese contestants known for her beauty and talent. She was able to debut as a member of IZ*ONE before it disbanded in 2021.

She has since become a member of LE SSERAFIM under Hybe's subsidiary, Source Music.

94.

(G)I-DLE's Yeh Shuhua

This Taiwanese singer has captivated her fans with her "goddess-like" features, slaying any concept thrown at her, may it be ethereal or the punk-rock look. Though she has a goofy personality, fans couldn't help but praise how she transforms into a goddess in her Instagram posts or concept shoots.

93.

Kim Se-jeong

Dubbed the "Queen of Sexy Beauty," Kim Se-jeong has been dominating the entertainment industry in South Korea with her recent music releases and back-to-back shows. Most recently, she surprised her fans with the concept of her first full-length album, "Door," where she slayed a dark yet alluring concept — contradicting her soft angelic features.

92.

f(x)'s Krystal Jung

At 28 years old, Krystal Jung has stunned her fans time and time again with her un-aging beauty and aura. Fans couldn't help but notice how she still looks effortlessly flawless compared to when she first debuted as a member of f(x) in 2013.

91.

EXID's Hani

Although she seemingly left her idol days behind — given that she left her former agency, Banana Culture Entertainment, in 2019 and has yet to make a solo debut — Hani was given the visual position in her former group, EXID.

At the brink of the group's career, Hani became famous overnight, thanks to her iconic fan cam that captivated the viewers with her "natural charisma." It was able to garner about 28 million views and started the trend of fan cams in Korean music shows.

90.

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy has been known to have one of the best visuals in the K-Pop industry, though she has already shifted into a new career as an actress. She was also named the "CF (Commercial Film) Queen" in South Korea, as the face of many advertisements that earned her a multi-million fortune.

89.

ITZY's Lia

This 23-year-old vocal powerhouse has one of the most underrated visuals in the industry, which some K-Pop community members noticed could actually fit any of the three big entertainment agencies in the country — SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and her current agency, JYP. She could go from a cute bubblegum pop concept to rocking swagger hip-hop outfits.

88.

fromis_9's Jang Gyu-ri

Before officially leaving fromis_9 in 2022, Jang Gyu-ri was the "face of the group" that drew the attention of fans whenever she looked flawless on stage, despite dancing to breathtaking choreography and singing at the same time. She has since ventured into a new career as an actress.

87.

HyunA

Kim Hyun-ah — professionally known by her mononym HyunA — continues to break the standard of beauty in South Korea, embodying the rebellious "ABG (Asian Baby Girl)" aesthetic and confidently showing off her tattoos on social media.

86.

LOONA's Yves

Yves — born Ha Soo-young — first debuted as a member of LOONA in 2017 under BlockBerryCreative before she departed from the group to pursue a solo career. She was known for her skills in singing but also captured the fans with her alluring beauty.

Interestingly, she was once a model for an online shopping site before her debut as a K-Pop idol.

85.

OH MY GIRL's Arin

This "maknae" or youngest member of OH MY GIRL has been drawing the attention of the audience due to her oozing stage presence as a lead dancer. Back in 2021, she was named as one of the prettiest idols in K-Pop, according to a survey conducted among South Koreans via an online forum site.

84.

Sorn

The 26-year-old Thailand-born artist became known for her long blonde hair, which earned her the nickname "real-life Barbie." In September, however, she switched up her style, slaying a brunette-colored hair with highlights.

She revealed in her vlog that she decided to say goodbye to her blonde hair after four straight years because she "really needed to rest" her hair — given that blonde wasn't her original hair color.

83.

Min Seo

Min Seo is a South Korean solo artist who debuted under Bill Entertainment in 2018 and gained recognition for her powerful vocals and chart-topping ballads. Before her debut, she first caught the attention of the K-Pop community when she starred on Mnet's survival show, "Superstar K7."

82.

Sunmi

Sunmi may have made a mark in the K-Pop industry as a singer, dancer, and record producer, but she's also gained recognition for her model-like potential and goddess visuals. She earned the nickname "Queen of Aesthetics" since she also serves versatile looks in every comeback.

81.

TWICE's Jihyo

TWICE leader Jihyo is not only an all-rounder talent, but she's also got visuals deemed "legendary" by the K-Pop community. Some of her best styles over the years were when she rocked short hair, which gave her an innocent yet edgy look. During the "Dance The Night Away" era, she showcased her gorgeous tan skin as well.

80.

Sandara Park

Sandara Park recently stunned the K-Pop community with her latest album's concept photos, which featured a more vibrant and punk-rock look. There, fans noticed how at the age of 38, she still has "never-aging" visuals, making her look as youthful as ever.

79.

Jung Ye-rin

Before GFRIEND disbanded in 2021, Jung Ye-rin was given the "face of the group" position and was also the center for most stage performances. She has now pursued a solo career, signing an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency.

78.

Girls' Generation's Tiffany

Born and raised in California, Tiffany Young debuted as a member of one of the biggest second-generation K-Pop groups, Girls' Generation, back in 2007. Though she was known for being a vocalist, her visuals also exuded charisma. She is currently pursuing a solo career.

77.

Aespa's Karina

Despite being fairly new in the industry, aespa's Karina immediately attracted lots of fans worldwide due to her "unreal" visuals. In each comeback, she got praised for slaying every concept, most notably her long blonde hair in the "Salty & Sweet" music video.

76.

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha

LE SSERAFIM member Kazuha may be known for her killer dancing skills — given that she was a professional ballerina before her debut — but she's also gained the attention of the K-Pop community due to her flawless beauty, which is often compared to Korean superstars such as Bae Suzy, Red Velvet's Joy, OH MY GIRL's Arin and Kim Go-eun.

75.

Viviz's Eunha

Viviz is a South Korean girl group known for its all-rounder talent and stunning visuals. So, it's no wonder why Eunha has captivated the eye of the K-Pop community with her doll-like features and charming personality. Eunha, along with SinB and Umji, used to be members of the GFRIEND before it disbanded in 2021.

74.

TWICE's Jeongyeon

TWICE member Jeongyeon is not only a visual queen, but she's also one of the most fashionable idols in the K-Pop industry. Over the years, the 26-year-old South Korean artist has been serving the best casual fashion outfits, may it be during events, going to the airport, or just being spotted outside.

73.

NMIXX's Sullyoon

Sullyoon instantly captured the hearts of K-Pop fans worldwide with her "insane" visuals that perfectly fit the Korean standards of beauty. Back in 2022, the author of the hit webtoon "True Beauty" revealed that the main character's look took inspiration from Sullyoon as her beauty was the "recent trend," per an English translation from @CodeNMIXX on X, formerly Twitter.

72.

Alice's Kim So-hee

Born in Incheon, South Korea, Kim So-hee emerged as one of the top contestants on the survival show "K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance" before debuting as a member of ELRIS — now re-branded as ALICE — in 2017. She was given the position of visual, face of the group, lead dancer and center.

71.

Billie's Haram

Before officially making her debut in 2021 as a member of Billie, Haram already caught the attention of the K-Pop community for giving off beauty with a luxurious and glamorous vibe.

70.

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul became a beauty trendsetter, known for using subtle makeup to highlight her stunning features, most notably her eyes. The 30-year-old singer-rapper could rock soft glam makeup or even a bolder smokey-eye look.

69.

Weki Meki's Kim Do-yeon

Kim Do-yeon — a 23-year-old idol-turned-actress — gained recognition for her stunning visuals and a beauty that stands out even when wearing casual outfits. She is the visual and center of the girl group Weki Meki, which debuted in 2016. She is currently pursuing a career in acting, starring in 2023's "Heesu in Class 2," 2021's "My Roommate Is a Gumiho," and 2020's "Single & Ready to Mingle," among others.

68.

OH MY GIRL's YooA

OH MY GIRL member YooA has been known for her doll-like features and great fashion sense. Over the years, media outlets have been taking tabs on her gorgeous red carpet outfits — where she exudes both grace and elegance — as well as her casual ensembles when being spotted on the streets of Seoul.

67.

Apink's Yoon Bomi

Yoon Bomi is known for being a "total-package" idol, who is not only well-versed in different skills but also has flawless beauty. She is currently the lead vocalist, main rapper, main dancer, and center of the K-Pop group Apink.

66.

Cosmic Girl's Eunseo

Though Eunseo is more known for her vocal and dancing abilities, she has also been praised by the fans for her goddess-like visuals and ability to embody any K-Pop concept — from girl crush to cute.

65.

Davichi's Kang Min-kyung

South Korean singer Kang Min-kyung rose to fame as a member of the vocal duo Davichi back in 2008. At age 33, she is still serving visuals and remains active in the industry, being signed to WAKEONE.

64.

Lovelyz's Lee Mi-joo

Lee Mi-joo has been recognized as part of Lovelyz's "Bermuda Triangle" visual unit alongside bandmates Seo Ji-soo and Jung Yein. What makes Mi-joo stand out, however, is how she could confidently slay the sexy concept in K-Pop, though she has a more goofy and fun personality.

63.

Girl's Day Minah

Named the face of the group, Minah — born Bang Min-ah — has been a part of Girl's Day since 2010. She is also known for having one of the best vocals in the industry and for starring in several K-dramas such as "Beautiful Gong Shim," "Delivery Man," "My Absolute Boyfriend" and "Snowball," among others.

62.

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon

Kim Hyo-yeon — known by the mononym Hyoyeon — debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, which became one of the most popular K-Pop groups in the world as well as one of the best-selling artists in South Korea. Though the members have signed with different agencies, Hyoyeon stayed with SM Entertainment and tried out a new career as a DJ.

61.

IU

Lee Ji-eun — professionally known as IU — gained recognition for her unique and eye-catching visuals — which can't be compared to other stars in the industry. Her natural beauty could also fit any concept, from chic, badass to cute. She is now one of the most popular and richest Korean artists in the world, known for her acting skills and vocal abilities.

60.

TWICE's Chaeyoung

TWICE member Chaeyoung is also an underrated beauty that deserves recognition. To highlight her visuals more, the 24-year-old South Korean rapper is great at choosing the hairstyle that suits her skin tone and rocking different fashion styles. She gives off a unique and intriguing beauty, which caught the attention of many K-Pop fans.

59.

ITZY's Ryujin

This 22-year-old all-rounder member is known for her unique facial features and stunning body physique, which gives her more edge compared to other K-Pop idols. She could easily pull off the girl crush concept with her aura and charisma.

58.

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon

Cho Mi-yeon is another "visual queen" from (G)I-DLE, though she wasn't initially given the position at first. Most fans allegedly began to notice her beauty in 2020, especially after she ranked third overall in a month's brand reputation rankings and started to trend all over Korean online forum sites. Nonetheless, she has always been praised for her soft yet alluring beauty.

57.

STAYC's Yoon

As the tallest member of the group at 5 foot 7 inches, it's no wonder why STAYC member Yoon would be considered a "total package" as she's got a model-like height and prominent facial features despite not being the main visual of the group.

56.

LABOUM's Ahn Sol-bin

Though LABOUM could be considered a "nugu" group — a term used to refer to K-Pop groups that aren't "virtually" known to the mainstream public or debuted under smaller agencies — their members stand out in different ways, most notably the main visual, Ahn Sol-bin. She's also got the brains, given that she graduated from one of the top universities in South Korea, Seoul National University.

55.

Weeekly's Jihan

Han Ji-hyo — professionally known as Jihan — made her debut under IST Entertainment in 2020 as part of Weeekly. She was given the vocalist position and was also the youngest member of the group, but her youthfulness added more charm to her every performance.

54.

LOONA's Choerry

Former LOONA member Choerry has been praised by her fellow members for having beautiful features as well as a cheerful personality. Though she is no longer part of the group, she will continue as a solo artist after signing with a new agency, MODHAUS, last March.

53.

fromis_9's Baek Ji-heon

This 20-year-old "maknae" of the group has gained recognition as one of the best dancers of the group and has proved to be a talented vocalist. Whenever she performs on stage, her beauty shines more, especially with her youthful aura.

52.

Cherry Bullet's Heo Ji-Won

Though she is mainly a vocalist, Heo Ji-won has also been nicknamed "ViCenJi" which stands for Visual Center Jiwon, as her beauty perfectly fits the beauty standards in South Korea. Aside from being a K-Pop idol, she has also branched into acting, starring on shows such as "Disarming Romance," "Heart Way" and "Andante of Love."

51.

Red Velvet's Yeri

Considered the "unofficial visual" of Red Velvet, Yeri has always been known for her doll-like features, most notably her big round eyes. Over the years, fans have also noticed how Yeri's styling changed from when she first debuted at 17 and now that she is 24 years old. With a makeup style that highlights her natural features, she's looking classier and more elegant.

50.

TWICE's Dahyun

This TWICE member has always been praised for her flawless and glowing skin, not only by the fans but also by her fellow bandmates; hence, earning the nickname "Dahyun Tofu" or "Dubu" in Korean, due to her soft, tofu-like skin. Interestingly, her make-up artist revealed to Korea's ELLE that she doesn't use foundation at all. The secret to her glowing skin is sunscreen.

49.

Nature's Chaebin

Born in the heart of South Korea, Choi Yu Bin — professionally known as Chaebin — finally made her debut as a member of NATURE after about five years of training. She currently holds the position of main vocalist and visual.

48.

Lapillus' Chanty

Chanty is a Filipino-Argentinian idol who recently made her debut in 2022 as part of MLD Entertainment's girl group, Lapillus. Since her debut, many K-Pop fans noticed her angelic features to the point where she even went viral in China, as her beauty resembled one of the country's top actresses, Dilraba Dilmurat.

47.

BLACKPINK's Lisa

K-Pop sensation Lisa is proof that BLACKPINK has no visual hole. Over the years, she has found a style that well suited her features and has been spotted with minimal makeup in public, which made fans notice her glowing glass skin. She is also an artist who can switch up different styles and shines bright when performing on stage.

46.

Red Velvet's Wendy

Red Velvet's Wendy is known for her stunning visuals since her debut, which fans consider "top tier." She often goes viral on social media, especially after fan sites upload pictures of her real-life visuals during performances on stage.

45.

NewJeans' Minji

Though NewJeans doesn't have a visual position, K-Pop fans have been going crazy over member Minji's innocent features and unique aura. Her most prominent facial feature would be her high nose bridge, which was likened to the "OG fairy visuals" in K-Pop, such as Eugene and Lee Hyori.

44.

IVE's An Yu-jin

At only 20 years old, IVE member An Yu-jin has been turning heads for her mature visuals, especially after she debuted her new hairstyle — a short wolf cut that gave her a much edgier look. Most recently, photos of her attendance at FENDI's Milan fashion week show made rounds online as she rocked a mullet-like hairstyle and donned a body-hugging gray dress.

43.

Aespa's Giselle

Giselle's visuals started to gain recognition among the K-Pop community, most notably after the Swiss luxury brand Chopard released its collaboration campaign with aespa. She was praised for looking classy, elegant and gorgeous.

42.

TWICE's Sana

Minatozaki Sana has had a pretty solid fanbase over the years — consisting of domestic and international fans — given that she's also got the fourth-highest number of Instagram followers among TWICE. Her followers have always recognized her talent and beauty, describing her look as "cute sexy."

41.

EVERGLOW's Yiren

Born in Hangzhou, China, Yiren first captivated the K-Pop community with her visuals when she first appeared on Mnet's "Produce 48" survival show. She was voted as the prettiest contestant among her fellow trainees. Though she has matured over the years, her doll-like features and fox-eye looks make her one of the most versatile female K-Pop idols.

40.

After School's Nana

After School member Nana's sophisticated beauty has been recognized worldwide; she even topped TC Candler's 100 most beautiful faces in the world and became the first-ever Korean to rank No. 1 for two years. At the time, she surpassed the likes of Emma Watson and Gal Gadot.

39.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon may be among the oldest K-Pop idols of this generation — having been in the industry for over a decade — but she's also got that never-aging visuals and flawless glass skin. Aside from her beauty, she is also known for being one of the best female vocalists in K-Pop. Some of her greatest hits include "Fine," "INVU" "Spark," and "Something New," among others.

38.

Jeon Somi

This Canada-born singer has been taking the K-Pop industry by storm with her alluring visuals and vocal abilities. In 2022, about 14,507 netizens voted her as their "visual queen" of K-Pop, leaving her with a rank of 16 out of 35 nominees.

37.

Kang Mi-na

Kang Mi-na used to be a member of I.O.I before the group officially disbanded in 2017. She then went on to debut in Gugudan but has since pursued a career in acting. She is best known for her cute appearance and adorable aura.

36.

DIA's Jung Chae-yeon

South Korean singer-actress Jung Chae-yeon first caught the attention of the K-Pop community by starting the "ending fairy" trend during her performance of Girls' Generation's "Into The New World" on the survival show "Produce 101."

35.

Cosmic Girls' Bona

Named the official visual of Cosmic Girls or WSJN, Bona's elegant beauty has gained recognition worldwide as she currently ranks No. 27 on King Choice's 2023 survey of best visuals in K-Pop.

34.

Kim So-won

Before Kim So-won departed from GFRIEND, she earned the nicknames "Fairy Godmother" and "Long Leg Goddess" due to her ethereal visuals and model-like height. She is currently signed with a new agency in South Korea named OUI Entertainment.

33.

Apink's Cho-rong

Park Cho-rong — the leader of Apink — was known for her cute appearance with chubby cheeks that made fans swoon. But in 2015, she surprised her fans when she had a drastic weight change, achieving a sexy-slim-like physique. To lose weight, she followed a strict diet plan and became active in physical exercises such as the modern Japanese martial arts called "aikido" and Pilates.

32.

Viviz's Umji

This 25-year-old South Korean singer had a reputation for being cute and chubby when she first debuted in 2015. But as she grew older, her facial features started to mature, making her more alluring.

31.

Nine Muses' Gyeong-ree

Back in 2016, Park Gyeong-ree was hailed among the top 3 sexiest female K-Pop idols, alongside HyunA and AOA's Seolhyun. Though Nine Muses already disbanded in 2019, she is still pursuing a solo career as an actress, signed with YNK Entertainment.

30.

Dreamcatcher's JiU

Dreamcatcher's "main visual" JiU recently reigned as the No. 1 most beautiful face in K-Pop for 2023, earning over 2.6 million votes in a survey conducted by King Choice among K-Pop fans. She was able to beat Red Velvet's Irene and MOMOLAND's Nancy.

29.

TWICE's Nayeon

Aside from her vocal ability, Nayeon captured the heart of the K-pop community during her stint on the survival show "Sixteen" — where she eventually ended up being a member of TWICE. She is popularly known for her adorable bunny teeth and charming smile. But most recently, fans noticed that her bunny teeth have become less noticeable; some even jokingly "grieved" for their loss.

28.

Aespa's Ningning

Born in Heilongjiang, China, the youngest member of aespa has a unique type of beauty that doesn't exactly fall under the category of Korean beauty standards but is still receiving praise for her flawless features. For every comeback, fans also noticed how her visuals have been "rising" and that she is now in her "legendary" period.

27.

Girls' Generation's Yuri

A part of Girls' Generation's original "Bermuda Triangle," Yuri had the reputation for having a healthy physique, which made her slay any outfit style, most notably long gowns and dresses. Over the past years, the press has kept tabs on her most memorable red-carpet appearances, including those where she shined the most.

26.

Apink's Hayoung

Born in Seoul, Hayoung fulfilled her dreams of becoming a K-Pop idol when she debuted as a member of Apink in 2011. Though she is named a vocalist and rapper in the group, she is also well-versed in dancing.

25.

Red Velvet's Seulgi

Red Velvet's Seulgi has always been recognized as one of the prettiest faces in K-Pop, though she doesn't hold the main visual position. Most fans have praised her for posting non-filtered selfies, giving them a glimpse of her striking visuals and oozing charisma.

24.

Cosmic Girls' Cheng Xiao

This 25-year-old Chinese singer used to be the center and visual for Cosmic Girls before she decided to leave the group in 2023. She is currently pursuing solo activities in her home country, starring in several Chinese dramas, including "Falling Into Your Smile," "Lie to Love," "Legend of Awakening" and many others.

23.

BLACKPINK's Rosé

BLACKPINK member Rosé has been making rounds online for her gorgeous visuals that need no editing at all. Being one of the most popular K-Pop stars in the world, she has also scored endorsement deals with luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

22.

AOA's Seolhyun

Netizens have always praised former AOA member Seolhyun for her breathtaking visuals and perfect body proportions, earning her multiple "legendary" eras during her K-Pop idol years. Some of her and her group's most notable comebacks include "Miniskirt," "Come See Me" and "Bingle Bangle" in 2019.

21.

ITZY's Yuna

ITZY member Yuna gained massive popularity upon her debut as most netizens described her beauty as "top tier," making her one of the top visual queens of the fourth generation. At only 19, she is already taking the entertainment industry by storm for having a face that's comparable to Korea's top actresses.

20.

LOONA's Heejin

After winning her lawsuit against her former agency BlockBerry Creative, Heejin re-debuted as a member of Loossemble alongside former bandmates Vivi, Hyunjin, Go-won, Hyeju and Yeojin. She previously held the visual and center position.

19.

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi

(G)I-DLE member Yuqi has caught the attention of fans due to her flawless skin and cat-like eyes. The 24-year-old Chinese member could also slay different concepts, from sultry and bold to cute and girly.

18.

Girls' Generation's Seohyun

Dubbed the "most-famous maknae" in K-Pop, Seohyun has always been recognized for her innocent and ladylike visuals. But it was in her late 20s when her beauty hit its peak when she found her fashion style and rocked the no-makeup-makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty.

17.

EVERGLOW's E:U

This 25-year-old dancer and rapper used to model for the brand STARE shoes right before she debuted in EVERGLOW under Yuehua Entertainment. Some of her unique features and characteristics include her small hands, passion for her craft and her husky voice.

16.

LOONA's Hyunjin

Hyunjin was born into a family of musicians and actors; hence, it's no wonder she wanted to take the same route as well. In 2018, she finally debuted as a K-Pop idol, earning the dancer, vocalist, rapper and visual position, making her an all-rounder.

15.

TWICE's Mina

TWICE member Mina is among the most popular members of TWICE and the group's visual line. She has been recognized for giving flawless live performances and her model-like features that earned her endorsement deals with brands such as skincare company SK-II and fashion apparel Metrocity.

14.

MOMOLAND's Nancy

Known for her brilliant dancing and singing skills, Nancy earned the center position in MOMOLAND until the group officially disbanded in February. Other than her talent, however, she was known to be one of the top visuals in K-Pop that ranked No. 2 on TC Candler's top 100 beautiful faces list of 2022.

13.

ITZY's Yeji

ITZY member Yeji is known for her versatile features since she can rock any hair-and-makeup style. When her hair is slicked back into a high ponytail, fans can immediately spot her foxlike features. But when wearing space buns, she turns into a cute and charismatic girl.

12.

fromis_9's Saerom

Lee Sae-rom has earned herself the nicknames "Visual Saerom" and "Suwon Visual" over her career as a K-Pop idol as fans started to recognize her beauty. Other than being a talented singer and dancer, she is a model with great fashion sense.

11.

MAMAMOO's Solar

MAMAMOO debuted as a "non-visual" group, which made the K-Pop community focus more on their talent and skills. But most fans seemed to think that if the visual position were to be given to a member, it could have gone to Solar since her features best fit the beauty standards in South Korea.

10.

STAYC's Seeun

STAYC member's innocent and angelic-like features make her stand out among the members of the group. Interestingly, she is in charge of "aegyo" — when an idol acts cute and speaks in a baby-talk manner.

9.

Apink's Naeun

Former Apink member Son Na-eun may have chosen a different career path, but she was once known as the visual and vocalist of the group. So, it's no wonder why her beauty was also suited for roles in acting. She recently starred in JTBC's "Agency" and tvN's "Ghost Doctor."

8.

Girl's Day Lee Hye-ri

Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri — known by the mononym Hyeri — is widely known for her goofy and wacky personality. However, she also knows when she needs to slay and pose during events and in front of the camera. Her beauty is known for giving off a more mature and stronger vibe.

7.

TWICE's Momo

TWICE member Momo may have soft-like features, but her beauty shines the most when she flawlessly dances on stage. She is currently the main dancer, sub-vocalist and sub-rapper for the group.

6.

ITZY's Chaeryeong

Chaeryeong's beauty hasn't gone unnoticed since she actually made it to the upper ranks of TC Candler's most beautiful faces list in 2022. The ITZY member ranked No. 22 out of 100, though she's more known as a main dancer with a captivating stage presence.

5.

Kep1er's Shen Xiaoting

Shen Xioating was one of the trainees who successfully earned a coveted spot in Kep1er via Mnet's survival show, "Girls Planet 999." During the show, the Chinese member consecutively ranked first place and was able to attract a huge fanbase, thanks to her powerful stage presence and center-like aura.

4.

Red Velvet's Irene

Known as one of the original visual queens in K-Pop, Irene already captivated a huge fanbase since her debut in 2014. According to Koreaboo, most of her fans think her side profile stands out the most as it highlights her high nose bridge, which fits the standards of Korean beauty.

3.

IVE's Jang Won-young

IVE's Jang Won-young could be considered the newest "it girl" of this generation of K-Pop as her stunning visuals have already landed her countless brand deals with popular and high-end brands, including Miu Miu, Chaumet, Innisfree, KIRSH, SK Telecom, BVLGARI, HapaKristin, Gospheres and Samsung.

2.

Girl's Day Yura

Kim Ah-young — who goes by the stage name Yura — has transitioned into becoming an actress in the Korean entertainment industry since Girl's Day went on a hiatus in 2019. She was also known as a visual queen who could slay any fashion style, most notably dresses.

1.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Of course, BLACKPINK member Jisoo has also made it to this list as she has garnered the attention of fans from across the globe, who are praising her for her goddess-like beauty and flawless skin. She is also one of the most sought-after brand ambassadors, who has actively been attending fashion weeks in Paris. As of late, she is a global ambassador for Dior and Cartier.