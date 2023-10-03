BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Flower' MV Surpasses 400 Million Views; Earns New YouTube Record
KEY POINTS
- Jisoo's "Flower" music video is the most viewed 2023-released K-Pop MV
- The music video for Jisoo's "Flower" premiered on YouTube in late March
- Jisoo's "Flower" made it to Rolling Stone's "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far"
BLACKPINK Jisoo's "Flower" music video surpassed 400 million views on YouTube Tuesday, making it the most-viewed among the K-Pop music video releases this year.
Released in March, the "Flower" music video from Jisoo's debut single album, "Me," beat the other 2023-released music videos such as (G)I-DLE's "Queencard" (241.9 million views), Jungkook's "Seven" (238.1 million views), NewJeans' "OMG" (169.7 million views) and I'VE's "I Am" (167.2 million views), among many others, in terms of YouTube views, per Jisoo Charts.
Other music videos surpassed by "Flower" are SEVENTEEN's "Super," FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid," Stray Kids' "S-Class," TXT's "Sugar Rush Ride" and Taeyang's "Vibe" feat. BTS' Jimin.
"Flower" by Jisoo is also now the fastest music video by a Korean female artist to surpass 400 million views on YouTube. The "Flower" music video achieved such a feat in 186 days, per Jisoo News.
It is also reportedly the fourth fastest music video by a K-Pop soloist to reach 400 million views on the online video streaming platform, following her bandmate Lisa's "Lalisa" and PSY's "Gangnam Style" and "Gentleman" at the third, second and first spots, respectively.
Late in July, Jisoo's "Flower" music video also topped the list of the most viewed K-Pop music videos released in 2023 by About Music YT, with over 340.16 million YouTube views.
On July 26, About Music YT – an online source for all things music – posted a list of the seven most-viewed K-Pop music videos on YouTube released in 2023. The list included FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid," Taeyang's "Vibe" feat. BTS' Jimin, TXT's "Sugar Rush Ride," I'VE's "I Am," NewJeans' "OMG," (G-IDLE's "Queencard" and BLACKPINK Jisoo's "Flower," taking the seventh to first spots, respectively.
In other news, Jisoo's solo debut song "Flower" also charted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 with 108.7 million streams and 21,000 equivalent album units sold in the U.S. in its first week, ending April 6.
"Flower" was also named the 26th best song on Rolling Stone's list of "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far."
Ranked at No. 26 on Rolling Stone's list, Tim Chan described Jisoo's song as "a sophisticated track with a staccato, Latin-tinged melody and Caribbean-inspired percussion. 'Flower' feels instantly familiar yet unlike anything else on the radio at the same time."
"Jisoo's voice is in full bloom, with breathy vocals that blossom into a beautiful falsetto by the time she hits a sweeping chorus," Chan added.
Jisoo's "Flower" is one of the four K-Pop songs that made it to Rolling Stone's list, alongside "OMG" by NewJeans, "Like Crazy" by BTS' Jimin and "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY.
