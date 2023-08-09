KEY POINTS The Asian Hall of Fame also includes people from other areas outside entertainment

Asian Hall of Fame advances Asian and indigenous achievements in the U.S. and worldwide

This year's induction ceremony will be on Oct. 21 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles

Lalisa Manobal, born Pranpriya Manobal and more popularly known as Lisa, is one of the seven music inductees to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in October in Los Angeles.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will join EDM artist-producer Jennifer Lee or TOKiMONSTA, Far East Movement, respected rock Journalist Ben Fong-Torres, the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the late Asian composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and the late country legend Johnny Cash in this year's music inductees, per Billboard.

With this new milestone, Lisa will become the first K-Pop idol inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame. She is recognized for her significant contribution to Asian culture and society.

This year's Asian Hall of Fame will honor 20 inductees from business, government and music and entertainment industries, including sixteen living individuals, one group, four individuals inducted posthumously, one corporate inductee and one artist ambassador, according to Billboard.

The Asian Hall of Fame is a legacy platform established by the Robert Chinn Foundation in 2004 "to elevate Asian leaders in underrepresented areas."

Asian Hall of Fame works to overcome anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions not only in the United States but also to the rest of the world.

Its inductees are honored for their transformative leadership, advocacy and lasting legacy for the generations to come.

This year's induction festivities include the Seattle Founders Gala on Sept. 29 and the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 21.

Tickets and sponsorships are available on the Asian Hall of Fame's website.

In other news, BLACKPINK Lisa celebrated her group's seventh anniversary with her bandmates Tuesday. Each member took to their Instagram accounts to pen heartwarming messages for their bandmates and their fans — more popularly known as BLINKs.

Lisa, the second BLACKPINK member revealed during the group's debut, shared their old group photos with the caption, "Happy 7th anniversary to me and my 3 amazing girls @blackpinkofficial 7 is one of my favorite numbers, and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us. Love you girls and BLINKS so so much."

In July, Lisa's contract renewal with YG Entertainment was reported to be unclear. According to the South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo, Lisa had been discussing whether to renew her contract with her current agency. But both sides were reportedly unable to reach an agreement.

YG Entertainment was reportedly hoping for a settlement or resolution before Lisa's contract expires in August, but the differences between them seem to be huge.

BLACKPINK is currently on the encore leg of its "Born Pink" world tour, scheduled to conclude on Aug. 26 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.