KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa is rumored to be dating LVMH heir and TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault

The dating rumors started after an alleged video of the two in Paris surfaced online

Arnault is the third son of luxury goods giant LVMH's chairman and CEO, Bernard Arnault

BLACKPINK's Lisa is rumored to be dating TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault, according to a report.

Dating rumors linking Lisa, 26, and Arnault, 28, allegedly started after a video of the two together made rounds online, The Korea Times reported. The video reportedly showed Lisa and the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton heir spending time together at a restaurant in Paris, France.

A viral video uploaded on TikTok by @starshootinparis, an account that shares celebrity sightings in Paris, showed Lisa at a restaurant with a "mysterious person." The video has since gained 1.4 million views on the platform.

While several South Korean news outlets have reported that Lisa and Arnault may be dating, many international fans reportedly don't think there is anything romantic going on between them.

Some believe that the two are simply close friends, given that Arnault publicly showed his support for BLACKPINK during its "Born Pink" world tour stop in Los Angeles.

Arnault shared what seemed to be a backstage group photo with the four members, along with a short video clip and photo from the concert, and captioned it, "What an amazing evening for the [BLACKPINK] concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!!"

Lisa's label, YG Entertainment, declined to comment on the dating rumors, according to The Korea Times.

Arnault is the third son of luxury goods giant LVMH's chairman and CEO, Bernard Arnault. Bernard and his family are currently No. 2 on Forbes' real-time billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $240.1 billion.

According to Forbes, Bernard's five children are all working at LVMH. In July 2022, he reportedly proposed a reorganization of his holding company Agache to give his children equal stakes.

Agache reportedly backs venture capital firm Aglaé Ventures, which has investments in businesses such as Netflix and TikTok parent company ByteDance.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa first made headlines this week after reports about the uncertainty of her contract renewal with YG Entertainment made rounds online.

The speculations about the status of Lisa's contract renewal first arose from a Chinese agency that requested to be anonymous.

"We have been coordinating YG and Lisa's schedules, but it is difficult to discuss the schedule after August because the renewal of the contract with Lisa is unclear," the agency said through Munhwa Ilbo.

YG Entertainment quickly responded to the speculations Wednesday, saying, "It is because of the tour and personal schedules, and it has nothing to do with the contract status."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a researcher from NH Investment & Securities, one of the largest securities firms in South Korea, claimed that the possibility of Lisa breaking ties with YG Entertainment is low, Herald Economy reported.

BLACKPINK is set to resume its "Born Pink" world tour at Stade De France in Paris Saturday.

The France concert will be followed by stops in Vietnam's Hanoi, New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles until August.