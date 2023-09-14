KEY POINTS BLACKPINK member Lisa allegedly rejected two offers from YG Entertainment.

A report claimed that the second offer was worth KRW 50 billion ($37 million)

YG and BLACKPINK have not released an official statement regarding the renewal

More reports about BLACKPINK's contract renewal negotiations with YG Entertainment have been circulating online, especially now that the "Born Pink" world tour is about to end. This time, however, Lisa has become the latest subject of discussion.

Local media outlet Star News Korea reported that the 26-year-old South Korean artist allegedly rejected a previous offer by her longtime label, amounting to about KRW 50 billion ($37 million). The outlet noted that this was the second offer proposed by the company. International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information.

Lisa also allegedly received offers from overseas — including her home country Thailand — worth hundreds of billions of Korean won. Earlier this year, a report from Munhwa Ilbo revealed that she got offered the amount to switch labels, which was "practically impossible" for YG to match despite BLACKPINK's worldwide success.

Following the news, fans — known as BLINKS — shared divided opinions on the matter. While some feared that BLACKPINK might disband, others were not mad about the "Money" hitmaker's departure from the company.

"All I can see is Lisa's freedom from both YG and BLACKPINK, this is actually a celebration for me. The last thing I would worry about [is] her antis and her rat fans trying to ride on her name," one user said on Twitter.

Another commented, "Whether you're not a fan of her, you can't deny among all the K-Pop idols, she has the highest potential to be a pop star [evidenced] by the genuine passion, great talent, huge fanbase, and a kind soul that she has, glad she's leaving YG [cause] that company is the one holding Lisa back."

"She NEEDS to go solo! All the members are talented but in different ways. She's the only member who really goes all out and seems to have the hugest passion [for] performing. A lot of their [performance] videos back my claim up, and I'm desperate to see her shine alone," a third user stated.

"[You know] how much a company must suck for someone to reject tens of millions," a fourth user quipped.

Other members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have also been offered higher guarantees by other agencies. However, none of the reports were confirmed by the members or YG.

BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG remains a mystery to fans as they have yet to reveal an official statement regarding the matter. Following this, several media outlets have reported varying opinions regarding the negotiations. Last June, Star News also reported that negotiations were going "smoothly."

YG is expected to announce the decision regarding BLACKPINK's contract renewal after the latter's "finale" at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, this coming weekend.