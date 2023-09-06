KEY POINTS All solo songs released by BLACKPINK's Lisa surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK member Lisa has become one of the most successful soloists in K-pop to come from a group as all her solo songs have now surpassed 100 million streams each on Spotify.

Twitter account @chartdata — which gives real-time updates on music industry news — reported that four out of four songs from the 26-year-old artist's solo discography reached the nine-digit mark.

Most recently, Lisa's collaboration track with BigBang's Taeyang called "Shoong!" surpassed 100 million streams on the streaming giant, making it her fourth song to achieve such a feat.

She made her solo debut in 2021, releasing the single album, "LALISA." It includes two tracks: the main track of the same name with 374,457,689 streams and "MONEY" with a jaw-dropping 970,773,650 streams as of press time.

In October of the same year, the "Shut Down" hitmaker also collaborated with French music producer DJ Snake for the track "SG" which also featured two other renowned music artists -- Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion. It currently has more than 252 million streams on Spotify.

Following the historic achievement, fans — known as Blinks — couldn't help but gush over Lisa's success, describing her as a "queen" for killing the solo game.

"She's just so mother for this," one user wrote on Twitter, while another commented, "Queen of K-pop."

"She's an icon. She's a legend," a third user said.

"We need LS2 already come on!" a fourth user suggested, referring to a second album.

Another wrote, "I'm so proud, no one does it like her."

Lisa has yet to make a solo comeback in the past two years, as she and her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have been busy promoting new music and touring the world.

They released their second studio album, "Born Pink," in 2022 and also embarked on their second world tour, in support of the album of the same name, where they performed across stadiums and arenas in Asia, North America, Europe and Australia.

"Born Pink" is slated to conclude with a two-night show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea from Sept.16 to 17. It will be held both in person and online, with offline tickets already sold out.

An update regarding BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG Entertainment is expected to be announced soon after its conclusion.