Speculations that Rosé could be working on either a song collaboration or a solo album were ignited after the BLACKPINK member was allegedly spotted dining with Ron Perry, CEO and chairman of Columbia Records, in Paris.

The alleged photo was posted by Rosé fan account @roseannediary97 on Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "#ROSÉ spotted with Ron Perry during PFW. He's an American music executive (Chairman & CEO of Columbia Records). Columbia Records is home to Adele, Beyoncé, Céline Dion, etc."

The tweet has since gained over 188,000 views, 3,706 hearts and over 2,200 quotes and retweets, with fans sharing their thoughts.

#ROSÉ spotted with Ron Perry during PFW.



He's an American music executive, Chairman & CEO of Columbia Records) Columbia Records is home to Adele, Beyoncé, Celion Dion, etc.

"She's definitely cooking something, and that is why she's been real quiet, but god do I miss her," one fan claimed, while another commented, "Rosie [is] mingling with the higher-ups of the music industry 🥳."

"Nah, this wasn't just a casual lunch," a third fan opined. A fourth fan tweeted, "[I] hope she's preparing something."

"Somehow, it's like [he's] proposing a million dollar business and Rosé [is] sitting like [an] investor hearing the business pitching," stated another fan.

The photo was also posted on an online forum in South Korea with the caption, "Rosé's solo album will come out soon." Netizens highlighted the possible collaborations that could happen if Rosé is confirmed to be up to something with Columbia Records.

"A [collaboration] with Beyoncé would be daebak (awesome)!" commented one netizen, while another said, "I wonder if it's with Taylor Swift or Beyoncé this time. I think it will be daebak with Beyoncé!"

Meanwhile, a different fan noted, "Whether it's a collaboration with a foreign singer or a solo album, anything is fine, so make it come out quickly."

The American music executive Rosé reportedly met and dined with was allegedly Ron Perry, the CEO and chairman of Columbia Records.

Before becoming the chairman of the American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment in January 2018, Ron Perry was the president of SONGS Music Publishing.

Perry reportedly has several A&R (artists and repertoire) credits, including the 11x diamond single for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and the 6x multi-platinum album "Starboy" from The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, Columbia Records is home to big names in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, Adele, AC/DC, Billy Joel, Céline Dion, David Bowie, Destiny's Child, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, among many others.

In other news, K-Pop boy group TREASURE, who is also under YG Entertainment, signed with Columbia Records in July for the U.S. promotions of its comeback and new album.

With the partnership, the K-pop group aims to target the North American music market with its then-upcoming second full album, "Reboot."