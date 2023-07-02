KEY POINTS TREASURE signed with Columbia Records

The K-pop group plans to target the North American music market

TREASURE's "most handsome" sub-unit debuted with "Move"

South Korean boy group TREASURE has signed with Columbia Records for its U.S. promotions.

On Monday local time, the group's label YG Entertainment announced that TREASURE has partnered with Columbia Records, a prominent American record label. With this partnership, the K-pop group will target the North American music market with its upcoming second full album, "Reboot."

According to a report by Star News, Columbia Records will support all-round promotions, including the distribution of TREASURE's albums, which are specialized in the local area.

Prior to YG Entertainment's announcement, Columbia Records reportedly had been looking for a new K-pop artist that matches the local trend to introduce to the U.S. market.

The company signed TREASURE after determining the group's infinite potential, according to the report.

Might be another new big K-pop x U.S. label signing coming soon...! Didn't see this one coming! — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) June 28, 2023

Aside from being the largest market in the world, the influence of the U.S. music market spreads far beyond its borders. This secures its place as a trendsetter in the global music industry.

With TREASURE's partnership with Columbia Records, the group formalized its entry into the North American music market with the hopes that this will set off its rise as a global K-pop group.

Artists under Columbia Records include Adele, AC/DC, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, BLINK-182, Calvin Harris, David Bowie, Destiny's Child, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, Pink Floyd and Pharrell Williams, among many others.

In other news, TREASURE's "most handsome" sub-unit, T5, consisting of So Junghwan, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Doyoung and Jihoon, made its highly-anticipated debut Wednesday.

The five-member sub-unit dropped its debut track, "Move," accompanied by a music video. The music video is currently at No. 3 on YouTube's Trending for Music page with 17.4 million views.

"Move" was co-composed by Junkyu and producer DEE.P, with the lyrics written by Junkyu alone.

According to Junkyu, "'Move' is a groovy and energetic dance song that is both powerful yet slightly laid back at the same time."

The T5 sub-unit member also shared that he didn't have a specific image [in mind] when he first worked on the song. He just wanted to show a completely different side from his existing image. Working on the song was a challenge for him so he enjoyed it.

"I've always wanted to be an artist who makes songs like this one day, and luckily, I think it came out well. I'm glad," Junkyu said.

T5 members performed "Move" on SBS Inkigayo Sunday.

Meanwhile, TREASURE is expected to release its new album, "Reboot," in August. More details about this comeback are yet to be revealed.