New reports about BLACKPINK's contract renewal are making rounds online, with industry officials claiming that Rosé was the only member to renew her exclusive contract with YG Entertainment.

Local media outlet Sports Seoul recently reported that the 26-year-old New Zealand-born singer agreed to renew her contract with her longtime label, per unnamed industry officials.

It further alleged that Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa were discussing a "separate yet together" strategy with the company, in which they were opting to sign individual contracts with other companies but would remain a member of BLACKPINK and would keep promoting for about 6 out of 12 months in a year. The remaining months would center on their solo projects.

Jisoo and Lisa were rumored to have received tens of billions of won in down payment but will pursue different careers. The former is expected to further her career in acting, while the latter will push through with a solo music career. The report further alleged that both artists were signing with different companies in South Korea.

Most recently, the 26-year-old "MONEY" hitmaker made the headlines after it was reported that she turned down two previous offers from YG, with the second amounting to about KRW 50 billion ($37 million). Nothing, however, has been confirmed by both parties. Reports also circulated that she received hefty offers from international companies, including her home country, Thailand.

Jennie, for her part, has kept mum about her contract renewal negotiations. It is still unknown if she was joining another company. But she hinted at working on a solo album in an interview with Korea's Harper Bazaar.

It appears BLACKPINK's contract renewal remains uncertain as YG addressed the report and debunked its claims. In a statement to Newsen, the company said, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding Blackpink's contract renewal, and discussions are ongoing."

Fans — known as BLINKS — now have to continue to wait for an official announcement, though it has already been a month since BLACKPINK's contract expired in August.

But there's still hope since Jennie said during the last day of the "Born Pink" encore show in Seoul that the quartet would "continue to be amazing" in the future, hinting that they plan to work and stay together as a group.