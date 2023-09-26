KEY POINTS Lisa will perform five exclusive shows at Crazy Horse Paris

She previously gave a teaser of what fans could expect

Lisa received praise from fans for her "new era"

BLACKPINK member Lisa dropped a steamy behind-the-scenes footage of her solo VCR for the "Born Pink" world tour, and fans couldn't help but assume that it also hinted at her highly anticipated Paris' Crazy Horse performance.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old Thailand-born singer surprised the entire K-Pop community after it was announced that she was set to perform at the infamous cabaret show, making her the first-ever K-Pop idol to do so. Lisa will perform a total of five exclusive shows from Sept.28 to 30.

Because Crazy Horse was known for its musical performances featuring nude female performers, fans — known as BLINKS — became more curious about what Lisa would be bringing to the stage.

On Thursday, the K-Pop sensation unveiled a short video to her followers on Instagram, sharing photos and a video of her standing behind a nearly see-through backdrop amid blue and white flashing lights. However, the artist did not show her face or outfit.

Since resident BLACKPINK choreographer Kiel Tutin did say that it was behind-the-scenes footage for Lisa's solo VCR during the 2023 Coachella music festival and the recently concluded "Born Pink," world tour, some fans assumed that it hinted at her upcoming Crazy Horse performance this weekend.

Following the post, which has over 5.9 million likes as of press time, fans took to social media to express their opinions.

"I support [you], This is definitely going to be a fantastic show," one user commented on Instagram, while another stated, "Woah, I'm going crazy with your talent indeed."

Another wrote on Twitter, "LISA ARE YOU CRAZY????" and re-shared the video from Lisa's original post.

"This just proves how versatile Lisa is. She can do sexy, boyish, hot, cute and c--t moves, who's doing it like her," a fourth user added.

"She's feeling it! I thought I was ready for the new era of Lisa. I AM IN AWE! She is crazy for real! I love her," a fifth user noted.

Despite the excitement of most, however, some social media users were divided on Lisa's performance. Some claimed that because of the "history" of Crazy Horse, it could be just another "strip show."

"I don't care if she does it or not, but I wish she leaves out the K-Pop artist title - don't associate with BLACKPINK when doing this," one user commented on a South Korean online forum site.

Another said, "History and tradition, lol. But in the end, it's just a strip show...It's not like a strip show can be anything else."

"I was reading the comments since it's over 1000 comments. I'm not a fan of the performance itself, but aren't the comments crossing the line? Calling it 'prostitution' is a bit much...that's too much isn't it? Unbelievable," a third user defended Lisa.

Though it is unclear if Lisa will be performing her solo hits, she is reportedly set to perform the iconic "But I am a Good Girl" and "Crisis? What Crisis?!?" alongside a group of dancers, per a press release from Crazy Horse's official website. She is also expected to wear the show's "usual costumes" with an added personal touch.