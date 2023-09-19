KEY POINTS Spotify revealed that BLACKPINK Lisa's "Money" surpassed 1 billion streams

Lisa is the first K-Pop solo act and female K-Pop act to join the "Billions Club"

"Money" has a total of 1,000,148,760 streams

BLACKPINK member Lisa made history as the first-ever K-Pop solo artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, thanks to her solo single, "MONEY."

On Wednesday, the music streaming giant announced that the 26-year-old Thailand-born singer has become the newest addition to its "Billions Club" after her 2021 track reached the 10-digit mark. As of late, it has about 1,000,148,760 streams.

"Not just any MONEY — #BillionsClub MONEY. Welcome LISA to the Club," Spotify wrote on Twitter, attaching a cover photo of Lisa.

Lisa has now become the first K-Pop soloist and the first female K-Pop act to achieve such a feat in the history of the platform, per Twitter fan account @LISANATIONS_. She joins BTS as the only K-Pop act in the club.

Interestingly, it took the "LALISA" hitmaker about 738 days to hit the billion mark, ranking No. 4 next to BTS' "Dynamite" with 333 days, "Butter" with 509 days and "My Universe" with 602 days. The top 5 concluded with the internationally acclaimed boy band collaboration track with Halsey, titled "Boy With Luv," at 1,399 days.

Other artists included in the "Billions Club" are Taylor Swift, Sia, Selena Gomez, Lauv, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Sam Smith, among others.

Lisa debuted as a member of BLACKPINK alongside Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie under YG Entertainment in 2016. But it was five years later when she started releasing solo music. She currently has a total of four songs on Spotify, including "LALISA" with over 380 million streams, "Shoong!" with BigBang's Taeyang at 105 million, and "SG" with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Snake at 256 million.

The singer-dancer has yet to make a solo comeback. She and her bandmates released an album in 2022, titled "Born Pink." Recently, they concluded their second world tour in support of the album at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Now, BLACKPINK is on a well-deserved break after the year-long tour, while fans — known as BLINKS — await an update regarding the group's contract renewal negotiations with its longtime label, YG, which initially expired in August. Both BLACKPINK and YG have yet to release an official statement as of late.