BLACKPINK member Lisa finally released behind-the-scenes photos from her Crazy Horse stint in Paris, and fans — known as BLINKS — couldn't help but gush over her stunning visuals and confident aura.

On Wednesday night (KST), the 26-year-old K-Pop sensation broke the internet after unveiling the photos from the Parisian cabaret, where she did five exclusive shows from Sept. 28 to 30. Interestingly, the snaps confirmed most of the visualizations shared by fans online, including the CEO outfit, the bejeweled two-piece ensemble and her bob-cut wig.

"Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot," Lisa wrote in the caption, hinting that she was more than willing to perform in Paris again.

As expected, the fans took to social media to express their love and support for the "Money" hitmaker. Some even gave her a new moniker, calling her the "queen" of K-Pop.

"Someone switch the definition of perfection. Lisa is the new definition," a user wrote in the comment section of the original post, while another commented, "The girl [is] on fire in real life. You are truly born to be the mega-super-greatest star."

"She is Lisa. She is 'the' queen of K-Pop. She is [the] global it girl. Just look at her. She [is] living [her] own life. She shouldn't be blamed for doing what she wants. GO MOTHER WE ALWAYS SUPPORT YOU," a third user wrote on Twitter.

Another commented, "She is the best K-Pop idol ever. The way she always tries new things and shows so many different types of performances. She is truly the best inspiration."

"Like it or not Lisa is the one actually breaking boundaries (in K-Pop)," a fifth user stated.

"Lord have mercy... this woman is another level. The definition of sexy yet classy. Not to mention she's beautiful as hell...That's Lalisa for [you]," a sixth user added.

Most fans have also requested Lisa post a full performance video of her show, given that photos and videos weren't allowed during the event.

In other news, Lisa and the rest of her bandmates — Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie — have yet to confirm whether or not they will be renewing their contract with YG Entertainment. The girls are currently on a break after their successful "Born Pink" world tour. They are also pursuing individual projects.

Despite the delay in the renewal, Jennie is slated to release the special single, "You & Me," on Friday, Oct. 6.