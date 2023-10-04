KEY POINTS Lisa and Frédéric Arnault were spotted at a restaurant in Paris

The rumored couple attended the after-party for Lisa's Crazy Horse stint

Fans believed that Lisa and Frédéric are really "a thing"

BLACKPINK member Lisa and her rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault have been spotted out and about in Paris over the past weeks, and most fans — known as BLINKS — are convinced that they're really dating.

The 26-year-old "Money" hitmaker concluded her three-day stint at the iconic Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse over the weekend. There, several star-studded personalities took time to watch her perform, including almost the whole Arnault family, including the 28-year-old TAG Huer CEO, his father Bernard Arnault, his mother Hélène Mercier Arnault and his younger brother Jean Arnault, per Koreaboo.

Aside from the show, the rumored couple was also spotted hanging out in public. Eyewitnesses managed to take a video of Lisa and Frédéric leaving a restaurant together, with the latter holding up an umbrella for the former. It was also reported that the pair seemed unbothered that people snapped their outing.

Lisa and Frédéric were also spotted at the Crazy Horse after-party, as seen in photos and videos circulating on Twitter.

lisa and frédéric arnault at the crazy horse after party. pic.twitter.com/PPevrn0PzD — 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕒 &. 𝕗𝕣𝕖𝕕 . (@lisasfrederic) October 1, 2023

Fans have since taken to online forum sites in South Korea to discuss the recent sightings and give their honest opinions on the matter. Most believe the two are romantically involved, though neither party has confirmed their relationship.

"Someone got footage of them sharing a wine bottle at her after-party, drinking straight from it. With the family vacation, and everything else, they're a thing," one user said, adding that Lisa allegedly kept her relationship lowkey because of those against it.

Another commented, "[Yeah], her boyfriend is one of the richest people in the world, but as a fan, seeing how much he loves Lisa, I can accept him. Who cares if she's dating someone [all right] when she's pretty and cool? I find the non-fans who nag and worry about BP's contract renewal and relationships every day the funniest."

"Lisa is dating just fine. As a fan, I just want her to meet someone good and be happy," a third user said.

"Listen... I dislike this man and his family as much as the next person, but I don't understand the way some of her fans are acting... Shouldn't the fact that Lisa is happy and content with him be the most important thing?" a fourth user asked.

Lisa and Frédéric sparked dating rumors in July after getting spotted having a meal together at another restaurant in Paris. The rumors were fueled even more after the latter attended the 2023 Coachella music festival, where BLACKPINK headlined the event. The duo was also spotted together at a private airport in Los Angeles and rumored to have vacationed in Greece.

The K-Pop sensation nor her agency, YG Entertainment, has yet to confirm the dating rumors.