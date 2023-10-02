KEY POINTS Lisa concluded her Crazy Horse Paris stint over the weekend

Fans gave a visual of the K-Pop star's outfits during the shows

Lisa wore a modernized version of the cabaret's original costumes

BLACKPINK member Lisa recently made history as the first-ever female K-Pop act to perform at the iconic Crazy Horse in Paris after successfully pulling off five exclusive shows.

Though her stint garnered much anticipation from the fans — known as BLINKS — worldwide, only those who were able to score tickets to the shows were able to witness the 26-year-old Thailand's singer's sultry performances, including her outfits, as videos and photos were not allowed to be taken. However, this made most fans curious online.

Luckily, there were some fans and social media outlets who were able to give a visualization of Lisa's set of outfits online. Some were more daring than expected, but others were modified versions of the original costumes worn by the cabaret's female performers.

• #LISA's variety of outfits wearing on CRAZY HORSE 🇫🇷🖤💜✨



LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW #LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS

©•credit 📷 to mandunlink pic.twitter.com/YXp543gips — 𝕷𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖇𝖆𝖑 (@lisamanobal_327) September 29, 2023

[bp] spoiler outfit lisa di crazy horse semalem🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EyfZRYA8Sh — BLINKMF (@blinkmf) September 29, 2023

Per Twitter user @lisamanobal_327, the "Money" hitmaker had about four outfits during the Parisian cabaret. She wore a soldier's outfit inspired by the scarlet uniform worn by guards outside the Buckingham Palace in London. On the show, the original dancers often went topless, but Lisa had a more modified version where she was more covered, per a clip shown by Singapore's ELLE obtained by Koreaboo.

In another performance, she wore a green bob-cut wig and a three-piece black ensemble consisting of a cropped jacket, a sultry lingerie top and shorts. The user also included the outfit teased by @PopBase on Twitter where she was seen wearing a pink wig and a two-piece bikini-like outfit alongside the other female dancers, some of whom had no tops.

BLACKPINK's Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris. pic.twitter.com/jnV6Yu1dWh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2023

Lastly, Lisa was also seen wearing a CEO-inspired outfit consisting of a white collared top, a black skirt and glasses, specifically for the "Crisis" performance. Per @QIAN27LISA, she wore the outfit two times during the show. Another user also showcased a sample of the stint, though it was not Lisa in the video.

Trying my best to get this one......#LISA most talked about CEO PERFORMANCE (SAMPLE)



{ACC. To the people who attend the #CrazyHorse day-1}#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS #LISAxCRAZYHORSE pic.twitter.com/BWS2rv7Ho3 — Proud BLINK 🖤💖👑👑👑👑 (@lebe_17_08) September 29, 2023

The former also shared that during "Good Girl," Lisa looked "super-hot" while wearing a beaded skirt and dancing along to the music.

Lisa successfully ended the stint that gathered tons of celebrities. Of course, her fellow bandmates Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie were there to show support. The first two attended on the first day, while Jennie made it to the last day of the show straight from her flight from South Korea.

In other news, BLACKPINK has yet to reveal whether or not it will be renewing its contract with YG Entertainment. However, it seemed that the members were taking time to finish off their individual projects and rest following the year-long "Born Pink" tour across the globe.