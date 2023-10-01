KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa performed as a "Crazy Girl" at Crazy Horse for three days

BLACKPINK Lisa's sold-out performance at the renowned Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse received mixed reactions from fans.

While many showed the Thai member of BLACKPINK support for her decision to perform as a "Crazy Girl" at Crazy Horse, Lisa's performance also drew a negative response from other fans, including K-BLINKS.

But it was Chinese actress Xu Jiao's comment on Lisa's Crazy Horse performance that became a talk among fans of Lisa recently. The "CJ7" actress allegedly retweeted a Weibo post sharing a text about Lisa's striptease performance at the Crazy Horse show, per ET Today.

Aside from retweeting the post, the Chinese actress allegedly commented, "I only see sexualized professional women."

The performance talked about in the Weibo post was Lisa's solo stage "Crisis? What Crisis?" where Lisa portrayed a working girl in a mini skirt, white-fitted shirt and glasses, who ended up stripping off her clothes until only her underwear was left.

With Xu Jiao's alleged comment on Lisa's Crazy Horse performance, some of Lisa's fans, mostly Thai, came to the BLACKPINK member's defense and dug up and posted the Chinese actress' bikini photos, saying, "You can wear it like this, but no one else is allowed [to]?"

Meanwhile, Xu Jiao's fans counterattacked and said her comment had been mistranslated. She wasn't directly talking about Lisa but commenting on the scenario portrayed in the "Crisis? What Crisis?!" stage.

"She said [that] this kind of scenario in the show called ['Crisis? What Crisis?!'] sexualized those working women who are diligent in their workplaces. If you don't know Chinese, don't misread her intentions," one fan tweeted.

Vips (so far) for Day 2: (2 shows)



HoYeon Jung

Angelababy

Jenny Zhang (Chinese actress/singer)

Christinna Kuan

Tyga

Kiel Tutin & Isaiah (Pinkchella dancers)

Ellis Ahn (So Yeon)



In other news, Chinese actress and singer Zhang Jiani or Jenny Zhang and Hong Kong actress and businesswoman Angela Yeung Wing or Angelababy reportedly watched Lisa's show at Crazy Horse theater in Paris.

They reportedly got criticized and blacklisted for watching Lisa's Crazy Horse performance, per Koreaboo.

Lisa's Crazy Horse performance was expected to attract a new clientele to the Parisian cabaret. According to Andrée Deissenberg, Lisa embodies the symbol of Crazy Horse: a woman who is proud of it, free, curious and comfortable in her shoes.

As part of the 90-minute show "Totally Crazy," Lisa wore many costumes and took part in several numbers with the troupe. Aside from that, she performed a few solo pieces, including "But I am a Good Girl" and "Crisis? What Crisis?!"

