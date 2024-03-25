David "Dave" Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, has announced his resignation in the wake of a series of hazardous jet failures, plunging the aviation giant into turmoil. This decision follows escalating concerns over safety and management within the company.

Calhoun, under mounting pressure, will step down at the year's end, joined by other senior executives, including Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal, who are also set to resign in the coming months, The New York Times reported.

Stepping into the CEO role is Stephanie Pope, recently appointed as Boeing's Chief Operating Officer, signaling a shift in leadership during a challenging period for the company.

Larry Kellner, Chairman of the Board, will also depart at Boeing's annual meeting in May, with Steve Mollenkopf, a longstanding Boeing director since 2020, slated to take over as chairman.

These developments come amid heightened scrutiny following a string of safety incidents. According to The Guardian, Calhoun called for an emergency meeting in January after over 170 flights were grounded due to a harrowing mid-air incident involving the ripping out of a plane door.

Calhoun's resignation is further compounded by the recent death of John Barnett, a former Boeing employee-turned-whistleblower. Barnett's demise, ruled as a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, occurred shortly after he provided crucial evidence against the company in an ongoing investigation.

Barnett's allegations of malpractice and safety concerns within Boeing have raised serious questions, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the company's practices.

These latest developments add to Boeing's woes, which have been exacerbated by previous controversies, notably the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet following two fatal crashes. Despite efforts to address safety issues, Boeing continues to face challenges, posing significant risks to its reputation and market position.