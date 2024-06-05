After a series of delays, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has successfully launched its first crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The historic liftoff took place at 10:52 a.m. ET from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with the weather being 90% favorable for the launch, ABC News reported.

The Starliner, designed to carry a seven-person crew, embarked on its "test drive" with NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, commanding the flight, and Sunita Williams, 58, piloting. Both astronauts are veterans, with this being their third mission to space. Williams is also making history as the first woman to pilot a test flight in an orbital spacecraft.

The launch was a significant milestone for Boeing, which was contracted by NASA along with SpaceX to transport astronauts to the ISS following the retirement of the space shuttles. According to CBS News, The Starliner's journey to the ISS is expected to take about 24 hours, during which the crew will test various flight objectives, including manual piloting of the spacecraft.

The successful launch comes after several setbacks, including a problem with an oxygen valve on the ULA rocket, a small helium leak in the service module, and an issue with the computer ground launch sequencer. Despite these challenges, the Starliner and its crew are now on their way to the ISS, where they plan to spend a week evaluating the spacecraft and its systems.

Upon completion of their mission, the Starliner will return to Earth, deploying parachutes and an airbag system for landing in the western U.S. If the test flight is successful, NASA could certify the Starliner for routine missions to and from the ISS. This would mark a significant step forward in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to prepare for future moon and Mars missions.

The Starliner's launch is also noteworthy as it marks the first time in six decades that a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket has carried astronauts into space. The workhorse Atlas 5, with its Russian-built RD-180 first stage engine and two strap-on solid fuel boosters, majestically climbed skyward, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust.