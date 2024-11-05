A series of bomb threats targeting polling places in Georgia on Election Day were traced back to Russia, according to a report.

Georgia, a crucial battleground state in the presidential election, has been a frequent target of foreign interference. Previously, Russian actors have been implicated in cyber attacks and spreading disinformation.

Today, on Election Day, bomb threats were reported at multiple polling stations in the state, raising concerns about security and voter safety.

The threats, which impacted around five and seven precincts in the area, were found to be of Russian origin as confirmed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, USA Today reported.

"We've heard some threats that were of Russian origin. I don't know how to describe that that's viable – we don't think they are, but in the interest of public safety, we always check that out, and we'll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that," Raffensperger said. "We identified the source, and it was from Russia."

While authorities announced that the threats were not real, several polling sites were temporarily closed, including the Etris Community Center and Gullatt Elementary in Union City, where voting was delayed for an hour.

"They're up to mischief, it seems, and they don't want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election," Raffensperger added. "Anything that can get us to fight amongst ourselves - they can count that as a victory."

As the investigation into the origin of the threats continues, officials and law enforcement agents are set to monitor election activities closely.

Originally published by Latin Times